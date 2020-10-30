VIP AUDIO 10/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Overlooked WWE Hall of Fame candidates, Lana’s treatment, G1 Best Of Categories, Khabib vs. Jones, Jericho-MJF, Iibushi, more (87 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

Is Khabib the greatest of all time in MMA?

Who is the best P4P UFC fighter – Khabib vs. Jon Jones?

What if Khabib was the size of Jones – who would win?

Added details on streaming New Japan online in the U.S.

In defense of Kota Ibushi’s comment about becoming a god.

What wrestling match did you see in person that you had high expectations for that let you down?

Responding to a rebuttal to criticism regarding the Chris Jericho-MJF song and dance segment on AEW and a breakdown of the minute-by-minute trend during the segment.

When was the best roster WWE ever had in terms of all key traits?

Assessing Best of G1 in several categories including Outstanding Competitor, Best Match, Best Moment, Most Disappointing Performer, and more.

Who was worse – Aces & Eights in TNA or Retribution?

Evaluating a list of two dozen former WWE wrestlers and whether they’ll eventually end up in WWE’s Hall of Fame – plus why they will or won’t based on WWE politics and criteria?

What other examples are there of wrestlers being punished by management on air like it appears Lana has been in recent weeks?

How big of a star can Teófimo López become in boxing?

Predicting the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election?

A TV show recommendation.

Should Bray Wyatt essentially have a stand-in for his matches to make it better?

