11/8 STARDOM GODDESSES OF STARDOM results: The final six matches of the 2020 tag league

STARDOM GODDESSES OF STARDOM

NOVEMBER 8, 2020

OSAKA, JAPAN AT EDION ARENA

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Riho said their goal wasn’t just to win, it was to make everyone in the world happy. Hanan admitted they couldn’t win the league but they wanted to win at least once.

(1) COLOR ME POP (Riho & Gokigen Death) vs. WING★GORI (Saya Iida & Hanan) – TAG LEAGUE

Riho hit Death with a Hell Thrust by accident yet again. Iidabashi for the pin on Death.

WINNERS: Wing★Gori in 5:46.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Color Me Pop started off the tag league with a strong showing but their insistence on using the Hell Thrust completely bungled all their momentum. Losing their final match to the token jobber team is fitting at this point. Those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it, Riho.)

-No promos for the Oedo Tai vs. Oedo Tai battle.

(2) BLACK WIDOWS (SWA World Champion Bea Priestley & Konami) vs. DEVIL DUO (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) – TAG LEAGUE

Kashima pinned Priestley with a Revival.

WINNERS: Devil Duo in 8:05.

-Priestley nursed her lip and asked Tora why she hit her with her chain. She said nobody in Oedo Tai sucks. Momo Watanabe sucks the most!

(Pageot’s Perspective: That finish added two years to my life. It was a hard-hitting match, which doesn’t seem to make much kayfabe sense as DD still need the next three matches to end with Blue victories to even be in contention for a possible block win. Whereas if they had just laid down here for their stable mates they would have guaranteed a Red block win for Priestley & Konami and sent them to the finals.)

-Nakano was sad that they couldn’t make it to the finals. Shirakawa was looking forward to facing Hayashishita, though, as they both debuted around the same time. Nakano pointed out that a win over the tag champs earns you a title shot so they could still get a shot at the gold here even without winning the tag league. Hayashishita said Nakano is only second to her for throwing the most dangerous suplexes. She didn’t know who Shirakawa was, though.

(3) GODDESS OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS APHRODITE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) vs. DREAM H (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa) – TAG LEAGUE

Hayashishita pinned Shirakawa with a German suplex.

WINNERS: AphroditE in 14:06.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The champs pull into the lead in the Red block and eliminate Devil Duo from the tournament. Only MK or Crazy Bloom can pass them now.)

-Watanabe said it was their last match of the league and they’ve only lost once. They wanted to go to the finals and take the tag titles from their stable mates. Kid said it was the last day of the league and Iwatani forgot her mask. Iwatani apologized.

(4) MK☆SISTERS (World Of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid) vs. MOMOAZ (High Speed Champion AZM & Momo Watanabe) – TAG LEAGUE

Watanabe pinned Kid with a Peach Sunrise.

WINNERS: MomoAz in 11:30.

(Pageot’s Perspective: MomoAz pull into the lead in the Blue block and eliminate Black Widows from the tournament. For those paying attention that’s two matches in a row where the Queen’s Quest team won, taking the lead, and eliminating the Oedo Tai team. They call it karma.

We have one match left and it’s Donna Del Mondo vs. Donna Del Mondo. A win for Giulia & Maika will give them the block and put them in the finals against MomoAz. A win for Syuri & Himeka will tie them with MomoAz for first place in the Blue block. A time limit draw will tie Crazy Bloom and AphroditE for first place in the Red block. Considering there are no established tie-breakers in this year’s league and Stardom would never do a three-way final it’s obvious that Crazy Bloom are winning here.)

-Syuri was confident they were going to win this then win the finals. Giulia was hopeful they’d win. Maika refused to lose.

(5) ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS CRAZY BLOOM (Wonder Of Stardom Champion Giulia & Future Of Stardom Champion Maika) vs. GRAB THE TOP (Artist Of Stardom Champion Syuri & Himeka) – TAG LEAGUE

Himeka hit Maika with a torture rack slam. Maika no-sold and flipped over into a pin for two. Himeka kicked out and into a rear naked choke from Maika. She transitioned into a pin. The referee counted one… two… Himeka kicked out. The referee paused, then counted three.

WINNERS: Crazy Bloom in 14:07.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Times like this Stardom would really benefit from English commentary because I have no idea what that finish was supposed to be. It was their senior referee so it certainly wasn’t any sort of storyline of him screwing Himeka or being bad at his job. Just bizarre.)

-MomoAz made their entrance carrying a Queen’s Quest flag as Crazy Bloom iced up their sore body parts in the ring. They jumped Giulia and Maika before introductions could be held.

(6) ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS CRAZY BLOOM (Wonder Of Stardom Champion Giulia & Future Of Stardom Champion Maika) vs. MOMOAZ (High Speed Champion AZM & Momo Watanabe) – TAG LEAGUE FINALS

QQ tossed Giulia to the floor and double-teamed Maika. DDM quickly took control back with stereo tilt-a-whirl backbreakers. Maika and Watanabe wound up legal. Maika hit a sequence of body slams before tagging in Giulia. They immediately grounded Watanabe and worked her over. Tag to AZM. Lots of quick tags from both teams with everyone in and out after 20 seconds of action. All four women were down selling exhaustion at 8:48. (You’ve got to work on your cardio, MomoAz. You shouldn’t be gassed after nine minutes.)

Watanabe and Maika traded forearms. Watanabe held Maika so AZM could hit double knees to the back of her head. Giulia broke up the pin with a kick. Giulia with a powerslam to Watanabe but she wasn’t the legal woman. Vader Bomb from Maika for two. More double-teaming to Watanabe. AZM broke up the pin. Clothesline from Maika to Watanabe. Release German suplex to Maika. Giulia came in illegally again. Flapjack into a codebreaker from QQ. More illegal double-teaming from QQ. Peach Sunrise to Maika for the pin.

WINNERS: MomoAz in 12:30 to win the 2020 Goddesses Of Stardom tag league.

-MomoAz were presented with a trophy and ceremonial rings. AZM said that Watanabe beat MK☆Sisters and DDM so clearly she doesn’t suck. This was just the start so keep your eyes on them. Watanabe called out the tag champions, their fellow QQ members in AphroditE. Hayashishita was happy they won but wanted to avenge their loss to them during the league.

(Pageot’s Perspective: MomoAz aren’t waiting to get their tag title shot. That’s going to happen on our next show six days from now in Korakuen Hall. If AphroditE manage to stave off the challenge from their QQ bosses they’ll have Himeka & Syuri waiting for them next as they were the only other team to earn a victory over the champs during the league.

They may not have won but the DDM super push remains in full force. Not only did they get the final league match for their inter-faction battle but Himeka was protected with a screwy finish, Giulia & Maika were protected in defeat by having to wrestle twice in a row, and they even had QQ heelishly jump them before the match.

Donna Del Mondo remain the most consistently-pushed, highest-ranking faction while QQ have now won the 5Star Grand Prix and tag league back to back and Oedo Tai are on a slight upswing with the recruitments of Konami and Rina and Bea Priestley’s return to Japan …and then there’s Stars.)

Final Red Goddesses standings:

Crazy Bloom (Giulia & Maika) – 6

AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) – 5

Devil Duo (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) – 4

MK☆Sisters (Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid) – 4

wing★gori (Saya Iida & Hanan) – 2

Final Blue Goddesses standings:

MomoAz (Momo Watanabe & AZM) – 8 *WINNERS

Black Widows (Konami & Bea Priestley) – 7

Grab The Top (Syuri & Himeka) – 6

Color Me Pop (Gokigen Death & Riho) – 4

Dream H (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa) – 4