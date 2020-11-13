VIP AUDIO 11/13 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Power Struggle review, Best of Super Jr. 27 and World Tag League 2020 previews (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado cover the Power Struggle show including the controversial Ibushi vs. White ending. Also previews for the start of the Best of Super Jr. 27 and World Tag League 2020 tour, Strong coverage, and a case for the various wrestling companies to start working together. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO