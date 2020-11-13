11/13 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on latest Survivor Series hype, Rey vs. Seth in a No Holds Barred match, Sami defending against Crews, Drew confronts Reigns in surprise

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 13, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a shot of the “award winning and critically acclaimed” ThunderDome as Cole introduced the show.

-Roman Reigns’s music played as he walked out with Paul Heyman. Roman’s t-shirt said: “Show up and win.” Cole noted that Reigns is scheduled to face Randy Orton at Survivor Series, but that could change Monday night on Raw when Drew McIntyre gets a rematch against Orton for the title. Graves said Drew is a legit threat to Orton’s WWE Championship, but Orton is having a landmark year in WWE. (Every word they spoke sounded like a soulless recital of words on a sheet of paper someone else wrote for them.)

-Reigns stood mid-ring and said,”What do you call this place, Paul?” Heyman whispered, “The Island of Relevancy.” (Reigns looked toward Heyman, but still didn’t seem to make actual eye contact.) Reigns said the analytics don’t lie. He said he makes everything relevant. He said Jey Uso was “the twin you didn’t really know which one is which” and “now he’s pretty much Main Event Jey Uso.” He said in the last two weeks, Jey put Daniel Bryan out “and we haven’t seen him since,” and last week he destroyed Kevin Owens. He said at Survivor Series he will lead Team Smackdown to victory. He called it “my team.” He said he will also establish his dominance “and I will beat WWE’s secondary champion, Randy Orton.” He said when you think of Orton, “which I don’t,” you can respect a man’s accomplishments, but still not respect the man himself.

Suddenly, Drew McIntyre’s music played. Cole asked, “Are you kidding me?” Graves asked, “What the hell is going on?” Drew walked out. Heyman stared at Reigns in shock, trying to read Roman’s reaction. Drew asked Heyman if he missed him. He said he was just passing through town and decided to stop by. Drew said Reigns will be facing him at Survivor Series. He said a lot has changed since the last time they were in the ring together. He said he was eliminating him to win the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He said since then, he made Heyman’s client “my bitch” at WrestleMania.

Drew said Reigns left everyone high and dry, and in his absence, somebody had to step up, and that was him. He said it has been a privilege. He said Roman sees being the top guy as a right, but he see it as an honor. He said he’s looked forward to looking him in the eye and telling him he is the man now. He said he’d prove it at Survivor Series. Reigns said he likes Drew and respects him and everything he said is the truth. “But I’m back now,” he said. “And every since I came back, nobody knows who you are.” He said he doesn’t watch Raw. “It’s all good,” Roman said. “Nobody does, because they’re all watching Smackdown. They’re all watching Smackdown because they’re all watching me.”

Reigns said now that Drew has failed his audition, he should tell everyone who he is. Drew said he is the guy who is going to beat Orton on Raw on Monday and head into Survivor Series as WWE Champion and show him what a champion really is.

Jey Uso ran to the ring and stepped between them. He told Roman he’s got it. He said turned to Drew and said they run this show. “What are you doing here?” he said. He said they didn’t invite him. He said he’s being disrespectful, and the last people who were disrespectful, he took out – Bryan and KO. He challenged him to a match tonight. Drew smiled. Uso dropped the mic. Drew shoved Uso down. Drew stepped into Roman’s space. They had a staredown. Reigns and Uso walked out of the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Reigns and Drew were both great there. Reigns is such a good heel. Everything – facial expressions, the cadence and tone of his speaking, his body language, the words he says. Drew looked every bit of his equal out there, too. They’re either building up the Survivor Series match or whetting people’s appetite for that match later, delaying the gratification.)

-The announcers hyped Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a “No Holds Barred” match, plus Sami Zayn defends against Apollo Crews. [c]

-Backstage Reigns yelled at Jey for going out there and handling his business. “Nobody told you to go out there and make a match for yourself,” he said. “I make the matches around here.” Jey took the verbal lashing, then said he will handle it. “You better,” Reigns said, sternly.

-Sami ranted and raved about being given late notice for his match tonight. He said he will show Bobby Lashley what a real champion is. He said he had to jump through hoops to get the title back that he never actually lost.

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. APOLLO CREWS – Intercontinental Championship match

Cole said Sami has a persecution complex. Crews landed a standing moonsault for a two count. Graves said if Sami lost, it would ruin not only his career, but also his life. Sami rolled to ringside to regroup. He yanked on the ring apron until he snapped off. Crews, though, threw Sami head-first into the metal side truss of the ring. He then put Crews’s leg in the ropes tying down the canvas. Sami re-entered the ring. Crews was counted out. Cole said he’s never seen the ring apron come off so easily before, and he wondered if Sami set that up ahead of time.

WINNER: Zayn via countout in 3:00 to retain the IC Title.

-Backstage, Adam Pearce told Drew that he cannot officially sanction the match because he’s not a Smackdown wrestler. He said if he wants the fight, he can give it to him. Drew agreed to it, and he told Pearce to tell Roman to sit in the front row.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Rey about his match against Seth later. Rey was with his son, daughter, and wife. Rey said tonight will be the final chapter. He said everything Seth has done to him will culminate in one final match. He said to him, Seth is nothing but the devil. He said tonight he will send Seth back to that soul crushing hell where he belongs. “You can bet on that,” Rey concluded.

-Sasha Banks made her way to the ring in a leopard print outfit. They showed a split screen of Undertaker and then Sasha dressed up like Undertaker. [c]

-Graves said Drew vs. Jey has been made official tonight.

-They replayed Carmella attacking Sasha last week after her win over Bayley.

-Sasha said the haters said she couldn’t defend her title, but she did it. “Damn does this feel good,” she said. She said after the highs and lows of the past six months, it would have ended anyone else, but not her. She told everyone in the back that they are officially put on notice. She said she knows Carmella is watching in the back. Bayley’s music played. Bayley walked out, yapping the whole way. Carmella then attacked Sasha from behind, giving her a superkick. She gave her a sitout faceplant, then strutted over her.

-Otis was scarfing down three plates of food backstage. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler made fun of him right in front of him. He stood and tipped over the table in a rage. They cut to a sudden break. [c]

(2) DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. OTIS

Ziggler made his ring entrance first. Cole called him “insufferable.” Otis came out second. Cole recapped how Ziggler tried to steal Otis’s girlfriend, and they had a match at WrestleMania to try to settle it. He said Tucker turned on Otis a few weeks ago and it cost him the Money in the Bank briefcase to Miz. Otis hit Ziggler with a barrage of forearms. Roode stood on the ring apron. Otis turned to hit him. Ziggler then surprised Otis with a Zig Zag for a near fall. Otis blocked a superkick and powerslammed Ziggler. Otis then hit the Caterpillar. He set up a swing splash out of the corner. Roode distracted and thus delayed him, but Otis landed it anyway for the three count.

WINNER: Otis in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wow, a heel distraction didn’t change the outcome. A surprising win for Otis there. That was a quick and decisive loss for Ziggler.)

-They showed Seth chatting with Murphy backstage. [c]

-Chad Gable walked up to Otis and told him he needs to be doing that every single week. “You could be doing that to anybody,” he said. “But what you need is some discipline, a mentor, someone to help you unlock your inner alpha.” He handed him a brochure for the Alpha Academy. Otis was really into it.

-They went to the very dapper Graves and Cole at ringside who threw to a video package on Seth, Rey, and Murphy et al.

-Seth and Murphy came out first. Then Rey came out with his family. Graves said this could be a disaster for Rey and his family. [c]

(3) SETH ROLLINS (w/Murphy) vs. REY MYSTERIO (w/his wife, Dominick, Aalyah) – No Holds Barred

Rey set up an early 619, but Seth rolled out of the way. Rey countered Seth and tornado DDT’d him on the edge of the ring apron. After fighting at ringside, Seth slammed Rey onto the announce table. Seth bashed Rey with the top of the steps. They cut to Rey’s family watching with concern at ringside. Cole said Seth had a sick, sinister smile.

[HOUR TWO]

Seth dragged the base of the steps and put Rey on it, then told his family to wave bye bye. He went for a stomp, but Rey moved and tripped Seth, who went head-first onto the steps. Rey then landed a diving slide splash from under the bottom rope onto the ringside steps. They cut to a break at 8:00. [c]

After the break, they battled to the top rope. Rey went for a huracanrana, but Seth blocked him, slipped a little, regrouped, and then powerbombed Rey through a table set up below. Seth picked up a chair and thought about how to use it. He pulled the rubber based stoppers and tried to jab Rey in the eye. Dominick pulled Seth out of the ring. Seth superkicked him. Seth told Murphy he had things under control. He stood and stared at Aalyah.

Rey recovered enough to dropkick the chair into Seth. Murphy entered and helped Seth to his feet. He presented Seth with a chair. Aalyah looked on in disbelief from ringside. Murphy then lifted Rey for a chairshot. Murphy, though, then surprised Seth with a running high kneelift. Seth couldn’t believe it.

Rey then surprised Seth with a 619 attempt, but Rey missed the ropes and flew to the floor. Rey reset himself, and then hit the 619. He followed up with a top rope frog splash for the 1-2-3. Cole said Rey won “the final chapter.” Cole noted that Rey paid homage to Eddie Guerrero, who died 15 years ago today. Graves complained that Murphy “disgustingly turned his back” on Seth.

WINNER: Mysterio in 18:00.

-Rey celebrated in the ring with his family. Murphy stood on the ring apron and looked over at Rey for approval. Rey asked Murphy to enter the ring. He said if he’s looking for his approval, he has it. He offered Murphy a handshake. Aalyah ran over over hugged him. Dominick also gave Murphy a smile and handshake. Cole said Murphy finally has the acceptance he wanted. Graves complained that Murphy set Seth up.

-Cole hyped Drew vs. Jey in an unsanctioned match.

-Backstage Pearce told Natalya that she has a chance in a triple threat match tonight to earn her way onto Team Smackdown. Natalya said she’s the BOAT and she just wants to be added to the match. “Why can’t you just name me?” she asked. Pearce said the triple threat is next. Natalya stomped in frustration. Chelsea Green walked up to Pearce and smiled. [c]

-Graves hyped Talking Smack featuring Otis, Sasha, and the Mysterio Family with Murphy.

-Seth banged on Pearce’s door. Pearce stepped out. Seth, in a rage, said he’s done with Rey, but he wants a chance to get back at Murphy. He said Murphy betrayed him, so he demands he give him an opportunity to destroy him. Seth walked away. Pearce took a deep breath.

(4) NATALYA vs. TAMINA vs. LIV MORGAN vs. CHELSEA GREEN – Fatal Four-way for a spot on Team Smackdown



Natalya, Tamina, and Morgan were in the ring. The ring announcer said Green was a late addition. Graves said this is a great way for Green to jump-start her WWE career. Green and Natalya yanked Tamina to the floor and whipped her into the ringside barricade. Liv dropkicked Green off the ring apron. Natalya threw Liv back into the ring. Liv came back and scored a near fall on Natalya. Tamina entered the ring, but Liv gave her a facebuster for the win.

WINNER: Liv Morgan in 3:00 to earn a spot on Team Smackdown.

-Kayla stood backstage at the interview ring set and interviewed Drew. Drew said it’ll be more humiliating for Uso to get his ass kicked in his own back yard. He smiled. [c]

-Backstage, Big E won a bet with some guy in a suit jump roping. The Street Profits walked up to Big E and offered him an apology. They presented him with three silver trays of food that were arranged in the shape of an L. Big E noticed and asked. The Profits laughed and said it’s because New Day will lose at Survivor Series. Big E said the “L” signifies that they’re “New Day Lite.” Big E laughed in their faces and then left.

-Drew made his ring entrance. Jey made his ring entrance. [c]

-Graves announced Murphy vs. Seth was announced for next week’s Smackdown.

(5) DREW MCINTYRE vs. JEY USO

Drew fended off an early Uso attack, but Uso threw a charging Drew over the top rope. Drew punched Uso and reentered the ring, but Uso kicked the middle rope into Drew’s crotch. Uso then kicked Drew in the head, sending him to the floor. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

After some back and forth action, Drew took control of Jey after the break at ringside. Reigns and Heyman walked out to Roman’s music. Jey shoved a distracted Drew into the ringside steps. Jey threw him into the ring. Jey was going to beat him, but Roman yanked him out of the ring by his boot. He told Jey that he doesn’t care if he beats him, he wants him to “make him understand.” Jey mounted and punched away at Drew. Drew came back with a Claymore Kick for the win.

WINNER: Drew in 12:00.

-After the match, Drew dropped to the floor and had some words with Reigns. Reigns stared back, then looked down at his Universal Title belt. He said, “Get yourself one of these, and then we’ll talk on Sunday.” He turned and walked to the back. Drew smiled as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice match. Jey losing to Drew isn’t a setback considering it’s Drew. The build to Roman vs. Drew makes it seem almost obvious Drew is winning on Monday, but again this could be a WrestleMania teaser.)