LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 11/13: Alt-perspective, detailed coverage of Rollins vs. Mysterio in “Final Chapter”, Survivor Series developments, more

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 13, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE THUNDERDOME IN AMWAY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened cold on a wide shot of the Thunderdome. Michael Cole said that tonight they’ll “continue to shape the landscape on the road to Survivor Series.

-Roman Reigns music played. “We kick things off tonight with the head of the table,” Cole declared. Roman sauntered onto the stage, flanked by Paul Heyman. He held up the Universal title, cueing an explosion of pyro. Cole said he’s a “changed Superstar.” He and Corey Graves teased Roman’s match against Raw’s WWE Champion (either Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre) at Survivor Series.

-Roman said he is the “island of relevancy.” He asked Paul why. Paul said Roman makes everyone in his orbit relevant. Roman said to take Jey Uso as example – people hardly knew which twin was which before, and now’s “practically main event Jey Uso.” Roman said Jey has laid out Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens, and now he’s going to lead Team Smackdown to victory.

Reigns turned his focus to Randy Orton. “When you think about Randy Orton, which, I don’t,” Reigns sneered, he said you can respect a man’s accomplishments while not respecting the man himself. He said that fits Orton. Drew McIntyre’s music interrupted Reigns. Cole and Graves seemed shocked. Drew walked down the ring, staring down Reigns. Corey said they have a long, storied history.

Drew asked Paul if he missed him. He said he was passing through town and thought he’d stop by. Drew said Roman won’t be facing Randy Orton at Survivor Series, he’ll be facing him, because he’s going to beat Randy Orton on Monday. Drew said a lot as changed since the last time the two of them faced each other. He recalled that the last time they crossed paths, it was when he eliminated Roman to win the Royal Rumble match.

McIntyre told Reigns to ask his council about him. He said he made is former client his bitch and beat him in five minutes at WrestleMania. McIntyre said that Reigns left the fans high and dry, and someone needed to step up. “That guy was Drew McIntyre.” He said he sees being the top guy as an absolute honor, whereas Roman sees it as his right. “I am the man now, and I will prove it at Survivor Series.”

Roman cracked a smile. He said he likes Drew, and always has. “Everything you said was true, but I’m back now.” Reigns said ever since he came back, no one knows who Drew is. “I don’t watch Raw. Nobody does, they’re all watching Smackdown, because they’re all watching me.” Reigns said Drew “failed his audition,” and invited him to tell the world about himself. “Who is Drew McIntyre?” he asked.

“I’m the guy who is going to beat Randy Orton for the WWE Championship…head into Survivor Series, and show you who the secondary champion really is,” McIntyre said.

Jey Uso rushed to the ring. He took the mic from Roman. He asked what Drew is doing on Smackdown. “This ain’t Raw,” he said. Jey told Drew he’s being disrespectful, and he’s “gonna get him too.” Jey challenged McIntyre to a match tonight. McIntyre shove Jey Uso. Roman got in Drew’s face, then left with Jey Uso at his side.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good segment, putting aside the issues I have with Drew McIntyre appearing on the show. Have they given up on the brand invitational idea? They certainly haven’t mentioned it. Is McIntyre just allowed to show up because it’s Survivor Series season. Why is he allowed to wrestle on the show? I can’t stand the lack of consistency in honoring the rules they set up for themselves, and it’s one of many reasons I dislike this brand warfare so much. Judging simply on performance alone, Roman was excellent here. Smarmy, arrogant, and completely self obsessed in the most believable way. McIntyre was perfect antithesis to Roman. This is a big match in the making, it would be a shame if they wasted it on a meaningless show like Survivor Series.)

-Cole and Graves talked up Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental title, coming up after the break.

-Roman Reigns unloaded on Jey Uso backstage when the show returned from the break. He accosted Jey for getting involved and trying to make a match for himself. “I make the matches, I call the shots around here, do you understand?” Jey tried to de-escalate the situation, promising to take care of it.

-Sami Zayn was already in the ring with a microphone. He said he just found out at 7:00pm that he had to defend the Intercontinental title on tonight’s show. He talked up his opponent, Apollo Crews. “You give me one hour to prepare? Tell me that doesn’t reek of sabotage.” Sami said he’s used to this kind of treatment. He promised to turn it into an opportunity to show Bobby Lashley the difference between and Intercontinental and United States Champion.

Zayn said he had to jump through insurmountable hoops to become Intercontinental champion again, securing a title he never lost. “Who else has had to do that?” Zayn questioned. Apollo Crews’ music cut him off.

(1) SAMI ZAYN (c) vs. APOLLO CREWS – WWE Intercontinental title match

Sami Zayn unloaded a flurry of punches on Apollo Crews as soon as the bell rang. He hit a quick chop, shot Crews off the ropes, and got dropped by a body tackle. Crews quickly scooped Sami into military press position and tossed him into the turnbuckle.

Zayn recovered and tried to give Crews a suplex, but Apollo blocked it and delivered one of his own. Crews followed up with a standing moonsault, covering Sami for a two count. Zayn rolled to the outside to regroup. He ripped the apron off the ring. Crews followed to the outside. Sami tripped Crews into the ring, then tied up his leg in the frame of the ring. Zayn rolled back in the ring as the referee counted. Apollo failed to make the count.

WINNER: Sami Zayn by countout in 2:00, still Intercontinental champion

(LeClair’s Analysis: This works for Sami’s character, I guess? This was one of only two things they advertised for tonight’s show, so it’s a little disappointing that they didn’t deliver it in any real way. Nothing new there. I’ll be curious to see if this leads to a program between these two following Survivor Series.)

-Backstage, Adam Pearce told Drew McIntyre he couldn’t sanction an official match against Jey Uso, but he can approve a fight. Drew accepted. He told Pearce to make it official and get Roman a front row seat.

-Kayla Braxton welcomed the Mysterio family to the backstage interview area. Rey cut her off quickly. He said tonight isn’t about him, it’s about his family. Rey said Seth tried to destroy his family, not knowing how strong their bond is. He promised tonight would be the final chapter. “Seth calls himself the messiah, but to me, he’s nothing but the devil.” Rey said he’s going to send Seth Rollins back to hell, where he belongs.

-“It’s Boss Time!” Cole exclaimed as Sasha Banks’ music hit and she headed to the ring. He said Sasha would celebrate a “career defining victory” after the break.

-Out of the break, Corey Graves confirmed the unsanctioned match between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso later tonight.

-Michael Cole tossed to tonight’s Progressive Match Flo, covering last week’s Smackdown Women’s title match between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

-Banks stood in the ring for her promo following the video recap. She said it feels damn good to still be Smackdown Women’s Champion, successfully defending a title for the first time. She said the women in the back are officially put on notice. She singled out Carmella. Bayley’s music cut her off.

Bayley walked to the ring, screaming at Banks. Carmella appeared in the ring and attacked Banks from behind. She delivered a side kick, then dropped Sasha with a sit-out face buster. Carmella posed over Banks in the ring.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Man, that was…short. Banks barely got a word in before getting cut off by Bayley and then Carmella. The way this played out, it seemed like maybe Bayley and Caremella were in cahoots to blindside Banks. While their characters don’t necessarily fit together, their real life relationship could lead to some fun on-screen heel chemistry.)

-Backstage, Otis was shown eating three plates of food in catering. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode wandered on screen, standing in front of Otis and laughing at him. Otis slammed the table, then flipped it over. The show went to commercial awkwardly.

-Cole and Graves confirmed Tribute to the Troops for December 6th on Fox.

-Dolph Ziggler headed to the ring with Robert Roode at his side. Otis followed. Cole and Graves talked about the history between the two, specifically WrestleMania.

(2) DOLPH ZIGGLER (w/ Robert Roode) vs. OTIS

Dolph Ziggler slapped Otis across the face and told him to “make something happen.” Otis tossed Ziggler across the ring with ease, then clubbed his back repeatedly. Otis rammed Ziggler in the corner, then knocked Robert Rood off the apron. Dolph Ziggler surprised Otis with a ZigZag off the Roode distraction, scoring a near fall.

Ziggler set up for the super kick. Otis blocked it, scooped Dolph up, and gave him a massive falling slam. Otis hit the Caterpillar and elbow drop, then climbed to the middle rope. Roode jumped on the apron again, but Otis scared him away. Otis hit the big splash and covered Ziggler for an easy three count.

WINNER: Otis in 2:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Huh. Otis gets back on track, I guess? This really just felt like useless time filler.)

-Backstage, Seth Rollins discussed strategy with Murphy. Cole said they’re back in good graces. He teased the no holds barred match between Rollins and Rey Mysterio, coming up next.

-Otis celebrated his victory backstage and was approached by Chad Gable. Gable told Otis he could be doing that every week if he had a mentor who could help him unlock his “inner alpha.” Chad handed Otis a brochure for the “Alpha Academy.” Otis looked it over and got excited. “Sounds good to me!” Gable smiled sinisterly.

(LeClair’s Analysis: There’s Chad Gable. I sort of forgot they’d dropped the Shorty G gimmick a few weeks ago because Gable just disappeared afterward. I actually think a potential team between Gable and Otis could be an excellent idea. Both characters are floundering, they’ve both got impressive, unique offense. They’re both quirky personalities. Consider me intrigued.)

-Cole and Graves tossed to a video package recapping the feud between Seth Rollins, Murphy, and the Mysterio family.

-Seth Rollins headed to the ring, accompanied by Murphy. Graves said that Murphy finally saw the light. Rey Mysterio headed to the ring with his entire family. Graves said the potential for disaster is “beyond great.” Cole again talked up this being the final chapter before sending the show to commercial.

(3) SETH ROLLINS (w/ Murphy) vs. REY MYSTERIO (w/ Dominick, Aaliyah, and Angie Mysterio) – No Holds Barred

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins stood stoic in the center of the ring as the show returned from commercial and the bell rang. Seth cracked a sinister smile and drove Mysterio into the corner. Rey battled out and took Rollins down with a headscissor. Rollins rolled Rey up with a sunset flip, but Mysterio rolled through it and kicked Rollins in the head.

Seth retreated to the outside. Mysterio tried to follow, but Rollins guillotined him on the top rope. Rollins retrieved a chair and returned to the ring. Mysterio tripped him into the ropes and set up for the 619, but Seth quickly slid out of the ring. Rollins returned to the apron and caught Mysterio in powerslam position. Rey rolled through and planted Rollins with a tornado DDT onto the edge of the ring.

Rey tossed Rollins into the barricade at ringside. Rollins scooped Mysterio into the electric chair position. Mysterio punched out of it and gave Rollins a sunset flip into the barricade. Mysterio kicked Rollins and returned to the ring as the second hour of the show began. Rey tried to give Seth a sliding dropkick, but Seth caught him, spun him around, hoisted him up and suplexed him onto the announcers desk.

Rollins bounced Rey’s head off the desk. Graves said it didn’t have to be like this, Mysterio’s family should’ve “left well enough alone.” Rollins tossed Rey back in the ring while talking trash. He covered for a two count. Seth drove his elbow into Rey’s back, then gave him a side backbreaker.

Rollins whipped Rey into the corner and covered him again for a two count. He set up a steel chair in between the middle and top turnbuckles, then continued to beat on the midsection of Mysterio. Seth scooped up Rey and turned to the steel chair, but Rey slid free. He hit a quick springboard senton, then a bulldog for a two count. Seth retreated to the corner. Rey drove his shoulder into Rollins repeatedly.

Seth quickly recovered, kicked Rey in the gut and tossed him through the bottom rope to the floor. Seth retrieved the steel steps and hit Rey in the head with them. The Mysterio family pleaded with Rey to stand while Seth dragged the steps into position. He draped Rey’s prone body over the lower portion of the steps then went for the stomp. Mysterio dodged and tripped Rollins face first into the steps.

Mysterio returned to the ring, shot off the ropes, and hit a sliding splash out of the ring and onto Rollins on the steps. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Rollins retrieved a table when the show returned. He set it up and hit Mysterio with a pair of suplexes, trying for Three Amigos. Rey blocked the third suplex, but Seth pushed the table into him and attacked. Rollins dragged Rey up the ropes with him. Rey punched free and hit a quick kick to the face. He wandered out to the apron and climbed to meet Rollins. The two traded punches, hovering over the table. Mysterio hooked Rollins for a hurricanrana, but Seth held on, deadlifted Mysterio back up and powerbombed him off the top rope through the table. Rollins covered for a near fall.

Seth grabbed a chair and removed the plastic cap off the leg. He tried to drive the exposed steel into Rey’s good eye. Dominick ripped Rollins from the ring. Seth dropped Dominick. Rollins returned to the ring and grabbed the chair. Mysterio dropkicked it into his face. Murphy slid into the ring, helped Rollins to his feet and handed him the chair. Murphy pulled Rey to his feet, then quickly kneed Rollins in the face.

Murphy slid out of the ring. Rollins dove toward the middle rope in a fit of rage, yelling at Murphy. Mysterio tried to hit the 619, but Rollins blocked it. Mysterio tripped Seth, putting him back in position. He connected with the 619, then climbed to the top rope, shaking his shoulders in tribute to Eddie Guerrero on the 15th anniversary of his death. Mysterio connected with the frog splash for a three count

WINNER: Rey Mysterio in 20:00

The Mysterio family hit the ring to celebrate with Rey. Murphy hopped onto the apron, but refrained from getting in the ring. Aaliyah tried to approach Murphy, but Rey held her back. He went to Murphy himself. He told Murphy to step in the ring and face him.

Rey offered Murphy his hand. Murphy accepted. Aaliyah ran in to give Murphy a hug. Murphy joined the circle, getting a handshake from Dominick and a hug from Angie. “It was a set up, Murphy set him up!” Graves exclaimed, disgusted.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid match, but it wound up feeling longer than 20 minutes. These two never really developed great chemistry, despite their matches always seeming intriguing on paper. Perhaps it’s the long, drawn out, ridiculous angle, or perhaps it’s just a clash of styles, but I never walked away from one of their matches feeling like it lived up to the relatively novel expectation I’d set for it in my mind. Mysterio getting the win, rather than Dominick, is the proper and fitting conclusion. Rollins loses very little here, and they successfully complete Murphy’s babyface turn. Hopefully this really, truly spells the end of this angle and everyone can go on to something else.)

-Backstage, Natalya approached Adam Pearce. He informed her that he placed her in a third triple threat match tonight, with the winner earning a spot on the women’s Survivor Series team. Natalya complained, asking him to instead just add her to the team. He told her the triple threat match is next. Natalya stormed off. A hand appeared on Pearce’s shoulder. The camera panned to reveal Chelsea Green. She smiled as the show went to break.

-Corey Graves previewed Talking Smack, featuring the Mysterio family, Sasha Banks, and Otis, available Friday morning on WWE Network.

-Seth Rollins stormed around backstage, refusing an interview with Kayla Braxton and pounding on Adam Pearce’s door. Rollins said he’s done with Mysterio and never wants to see him again. He screamed to Pearce that he created Murphy, and he demands the opportunity to destroy him.

-Natalya was already in the ring, along with her opponents, Tamina and Liv Morgan. Mike Rome (apparently filling in for Greg Hamilton) interrupted the music to announce that the match had been turned into a fatal-4-way. He introduced Chelsea Green.

(4) NATALYA vs. LIV MORGAN vs. TAMINA vs. CHELSEA GREEN – Survivor Series Qualifier

Chelsea Green punched Tamina in the face to kick things off. Tamina dropped Natalya with a headbutt. Liv Morgan grabbed a mounted sleeper on Tamina, but was quickly dumped into the corner. Natalya and Chelsea Green dragged Tamina to the outside and tossed her into the barricade.

Liv Morgan kicked Chelsea Green off the apron. Natalya slammed Liv into the LED board on the ring, tossed her back in the ring and hit a couple of punches. Nattie went for a spinning clothesline, but Liv countered with a DDT for a near fall. Liv pounced on Natalya, but Nattie turned it around into a cover and a two count. She tried to apply the Sharpshooter, but Liv kicked her away. Nattie grabbed a seated rear chin lock instead.

Morgan fought to her feet slowly, broke the hold, and hit a quick clothesline. Natalya tripped her up off of a failed cover and tried for the Sharpshooter again. Liv hit a codebreaker and covered Nattie for a near fall. Tamina returned. Liv hit her with a face buster and covered her for a three count.

WINNER: Liv Morgan in 4:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Yikes. This wasn’t good, but that’s become par for the course with these quick women’s qualifiers. I’m not sure if something happened to Tamina and/or Chelsea Green, but they completely disappeared from the match after the initial sequence. Tamina eventually returned for the finish, but Green never did. I presume Liv was the scheduled winner here, but it seems awfully curious to have Green debut and then lose her very first match. Perplexing all the way around.)

-Kayla Braxton welcomed Drew McIntyre to the interview set. She asked if it was a wise decision to face Jey Uso tonight with a WWE title match looming on Monday. Drew said he’s happy for Jey, standing up to world champion after world champion. He said he showed up to send a message to Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, but he’s got anger pent up in him. “It’s a lot more humiliating to get your ass kicked in your own backyard,” Drew said with a smile. The show went to commercial.

-Backstage, Big E counted along as someone in a suit jumped rope. The person lost whatever bet they made and had to pay up. The Street Profits wandered on screen, wearing chefs aprons, and presented Big E with three dishes shaped like an “L.” They told Big E that they’d be serving New Day an “L” at Survivor Series, if they could even retain their titles against the Hurt Business.

Big E said the best the Street Profits could ever hope to be is “New Day Lite, Value New Day, or Diet New Day.” He laughed uproariously again. The Street Profits joined in, then turned serious after he left.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This just isn’t it. Big E deserves to involved in an actual angle that puts him to use as an up and coming singles star, not serving as a quasi-comedy act to hype up a meaningless match between two tag teams he’s no longer directly involved with. It’s just bad use of good characters and they need to be better.)

-Drew McIntyre headed to the ring for the main event. Cole and Graves teased his WWE title match against Randy Orton on Monday. Jey Uso followed, looking focused, but a little unsure of himself. Cole sent the show to break.

-Corey Graves confirmed that Seth Rollins will face Murphy on next week’s Smackdown

(5) DREW McINTYRE vs. JEY USO – Unsanctioned match

Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso locked up at the referee’s call for the bell. Drew backed Jey into the corner, then let him out. Jey grabbed a waist lock and transitioned into a side headlock. Drew pushed him away and dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Jey recovered and hit a pair of uppercuts. McIntyre shook them off.

McIntyre dropped Jey and stomped on his hand. He hit him with a quick shoulder, then told Jey to prove himself. Drew tossed Jey in the corner, but Jey battled out with a jawbreaker. Jey tried to leap to the top rope, but Drew caught him with a kick to the ribs. He dumped McIntyre over the top rope, then went for a dive. Drew cut him off with an uppercut and returned to the apron. Jey battled back with a kick the sent Drew to the floor. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Drew and Jey traded punches when the show returned from break. Jey took control with a Samoan drop and covered McIntyre for a two count. Drew retreated to the corner. Jey charged, but McIntyre bursted out of the corner with a big kick. He hooked Jey for the Future Shock DDT, but Jey rolled him into a jackknife cover for a two count.

McIntyre caught Jey with the Glasgow Kiss, then hit a sit out spine buster for a near fall. Jey struggled to his feet and surprised Drew with a super kick. He climbed to the top rope, but McIntyre cut him off with a right hand. He climbed to the top turnbuckle to meet Jey. McIntyre set up for a superplex, but Jey blocked it and hung Drew up. Drew played possum, then shot up and whipped Jey off the top by the neck.

McIntyre set up for the Claymore, but Jey saw it coming and slid out of the ring. McIntyre pursued. Roman Reigns’ music hit, and the Universal Champion marched to the ring with Paul Heyman. Jey Uso took advantage, slamming McIntyre into the ring post. Jey threw Drew into the steel steps as Roman looked on stoically.

Uso tossed McIntyre in the ring and told Roman he’d beat him. Jey went to slide back inside, but Reigns pulled him out. “I don’t care if you beat him. Make him understand.” Jey looked conflicted. He slid in the ring, mounted McIntyre, and fired off a flurry of punches. McIntyre stood quickly and dropped Jey out of nowhere with a Claymore, covering him for a three count.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre in 12:00

McIntyre left the ring immediately and got in Roman’s face. “Do you understand me now?” he asked. Roman pointed to his title. “Get yourself one of these and we’ll talk.” He turned around and walked away. McIntyre smiled.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match. Jey Uso has been on a impressive run, but the right man won here. I’m surprised how much time and attention was paid to the potential of a match between Roman and Drew, given how little they’ve bothered mentioning the match with Randy Orton. I don’t know what the plan is for Monday, but tonight certainly felt like there’s a title change coming Monday. It could, of course, just be a red herring. I like the tease, but I’d rather they parlay this into a match between the two down the road. Perhaps Orton wins the match in questionable fashion, only to have McIntyre get involved in the match at Survivor Series and then eventually get Roman down the road. I think it’s important to protect your big battles, and this feels like one of the few WWE has right now. Certainly big enough to hold off for something bigger than Survivor Series.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good stuff tonight out of Reigns, Uso, and McIntyre, though I generally dislike guys showing up on opposite brands. Drew being allowed on the show was never quite addressed, aside from Pearce letting him know he couldn’t have an “official” match with Jey Uso. There were downsides, though. The women’s division continues to flounder, Chelsea Green’s debut was awkward (though we may learn it was hampered by injury?), and WWE continues to waste the opportunities they have with Big E. Storytelling is consistently hampered by Survivor Series season, and it appears to be getting harder to circumvent with each week.