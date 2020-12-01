FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview current feuds in AEW involving Omega, Moxley, Pac, Kingston, Cody, Darby, Taz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOP TIER FEUDS

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. KENNY OMEGA

New Developments: Since a contract signing was unable to happen last week due to the beatdown of Moxley backstage, a second one was ready to take place in the ring this week. Tony Schiavone introduced Omega. As Omega was waiting for his “cleaner” entrance to end, Moxley attacked him on the stage, Moxley threw Omega in the ring and gave him a Paradigm Shift on the AEW title belt. As Omega laid on the mat helplessly, Moxley took the mike and accused Omega of putting a hit out on him. He said he’s protected the title for 18 months and that Omega would need to do something no one else could: beat him. Moxley called their title match on December 2nd the biggest match in AEW history. Moxley signed the contract and left the ring.

Highs & Lows: Unlike the first feud between these two, this one feels like two wrestlers striving to prove they’re the best in the world. They have both done a great job making the AEW title feel like the pinnacle of pro-wrestling. It’s a shame Omega wasn’t protected more from a booking perspective before winning the number one contender tournament. The upcoming title match would have felt even bigger and more important.

Start of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Omega should be revealed as Moxley’s attacker. It should also be revealed that Moxley suffered an injury in the attack which will handicap him in his title defense. Omega should beat Moxley for the world title and have a long reign as a self-entitled, heel world champion.

SECOND TIER FEUDS

(1) PAC vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

New Developments: Butcher and The Blade beat PAC and Rey Fenix in a tag match due to outside interference from Kingston. After the match, Kingston beat down PAC and gave him a DDT on a steel chair. To everyone’s surprise, Lance Archer ran to the ring and beat down the entirety of Kingston’s family.

Highs & Lows: The addition of Archer feels random. The announcers tried to make it clear that there was a longstanding, personal issue between Archer and Kingston. There has been such little interaction between the two on AEW programming that interjecting the personal issue verbally felt forced. Archer felt like he was floundering without much to do, but it’s hard to imagine him as a babyface when he towers over so much of the AEW roster in physical stature.

Start of Feud: November 19th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Since AEW is likely to have a heel world champion, Pac should emerge from this feud as the clean winner and be built as a challenger to Omega. Kingston can suffer the loss without damage and even go on to turn face later.

(2) CODY RHODES & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: After “Powerhouse” Hobbs won a squash match, Taz cut a promo in the ring. He said he was angry because the FTW title was not being respected as a legitimate title in AEW. He said FTW is a lifestyle and said he wouldn’t leave the ring until a member of AEW management came out from the back. Cody Rhodes entered the ring. Cody said he heard what Taz was saying and that he would “run it up the flagpole”. Taz asked Cody if he was going to tell him that “creative had nothing for him” or if Cody was going to wish him the best in his future endeavors. Cody asked if the FTW lifestyle was so great, why Taz’s son was training to be a wrestler under Cody rather than Taz. Cody tried to leave the ring, but Taz choked him out until the Gunn family made the save.

Highs & Lows: Cody and Taz seem like natural rivals, but this interaction felt pointless. Why would Taz care if AEW honored the FTW title? Shouldn’t he want the FTW title to remain independent from the establishment he’s angry at? The feud wasn’t hurt by this but wasn’t helped either. Cody bringing up Taz’s son at the end of the exchange brought back a more personal feel and helped further the heat between them.

Start of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: With so many wrestlers involved, there are several options in play. Cody and Darby can find a teammate and challenge Team Taz. Hobbs can be the next opponent for Cody. Allin can defend the TV title against Hobbs, Cage, or Starks. Whatever occurs, there’s plenty of matches both for Dynamite and future pay-per-views to look forward to.

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

