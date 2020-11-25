11/25 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Woman’s Championship, Pac & Rey Fenix vs. Butcher & Blade, Jericho & Hager vs. SCU, Will Hobbs in action, Top Flight in action, More

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 25, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) ADAM PAGE vs. JOHN SILVER

A collar and elbow tie-up started the match, but Page was able to power out. Silver tried to get page to flex with him, Page responded with a lariat. Page then took control of the match. Silver hit a cross body and then took control himself. A series of forearms by both men highlighted the middle of this exchange. Silver won this by transitoning into a German Suplex. Page soon regained control and began to widdle down Silver.

Page caught Silver in a cross-body attempt and hit tow signature moves for a near fall. Silver then got a quick response and hit a series of moves to get two near falls of his own. Silver then started in on body kicks to a kneeling Page. Page stood up in response and took control once more.

Page hit a power bomb for a near fall, then a Buck Shot Lariat for the win.

Winner: Adam Page in 10:00

(Sage’s analysis: This match started out slow, but the last half was pretty exciting. The right move to get Page moving up the card. Also, John Silver is a national treasure.)

-Evil Uno and the rest of Dark Order came to the ring. Uno tried to recruit Page to the group. Page did not respond.

-Kenny Omega was shown backstage. He was asked about Mox being attacked last week. He talked about how things change, they stay the same. He lost to Mox last year, and he is on all the wrestling magazines. Kenny wants the AEW World title, and to be considered the best again. He asked to leave the garage wrestling behind, he wants the match to be settled in the ring with their abilities. He closed saying that the story about his dad pulled on his heart strings. He then pivoted that Moxley’s dad wasn’t’t tough, and that his dad (Omega) would beat the shit out of Moxley’s dad. [c]

-A Darby Allin video was shown. He caught a car on fire.

(2) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. LEE JOHNSON

Hobbs hit a power slam as the match started. He then threw Johnson out of the ring, then he hit him with a clothesline. Hobbs hit a huge slam for the pinfall win.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs in 2:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Will Hobbs, the first man to get his name sports entertained.)

-Taz got on the mic after the match. Taz said he has a problem with AEW not respecting the FTW title. He said that he wouldn’t leave the ring until someone form AEW management made it an official belt. Tau’s mic was cut, he made Justin Roberts give him his mic. Cody came out and said that next week its him and Darby vs. Team Taz. Taz said the FTW title needs respected. After a back and forth Cody asked why his son was training with him and not Taz. Taz then choked out Cody and Gunn Club came out for the save. [c]

-Eddie Kingston was backstage. He talked about Pac combining back and how things have changed. Moxley came into the frame. Kingston said it wasn’t him last week, and the Jon knows who it was.

(3) TOP FLIGHT vs. THE HYBRID2

The match started with a mat wrestling between Darius and Angelico. There were several back-and-forth moves between the two. Dante was eventually tagged in, as Top Flight tried to work over Angelico. But, Angelico was having none of that as he kicked Dante and cut him down. [c]

Upon return Jack Evans was keeping Dante from getting the tag on his brother. Darius was finally tagged in, he did hot tag face work on The Hybrid2. Top Flight did some tandem offense and got a near fall that was broken up by Angelico. Evans and Top Flight had an exchange in the ropes, both members then did dives onto The Hybrid2 after both men were knocked to the floor. Dante hit a frog splash for a near fall.

Hybrid2 then hit a sloppy move and Evans tried for the cover, by Angelico was legal, this did not seem planned. Evans then hit a neck breaker on Dante. Angelico took the opportunity to submit Dante in the ring.

Winner: The Hybrid2 in 11:00

(Sage’s analysis: This match was a good showcase for Top Flight. I guess I understand Hybrid2 winning. But, what is the upside with them? Top Flight are fresh and new, why not give them a win here? Also both teams were pretty sloppy at times with some moves. Also, the Bucks coming out for the save was odd. This whole match was kinda odd.)

-After the match The Young Bucks came out for the save

-Vicki and Nyla were backstage. They said that Brandi only hires her friends, and that Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose call the shots. [c]

-FTR talked about their loss to The Young Bucks. They admit that they were better than FTR for 3 seconds. They announced that they will be the next Tag Team Champions.

(4) CHRIS JERICHO & JAKE HAGER vs. SCU

Jericho and Daniels started the match.The two traded some chain exchanges and each got a solid slam on the other. Kazarian got tagged in, soon after Hager did. Once Hager was in, Jericho and Hager trapped Kazarian in the corner and worked him over. Daniels got tagged in and was holding his own on Hager, but Santana tripped him, causing him to lose momentum in the match. [c]

When the show returned Jericho and Hager were picking the bones of Christopher Daniels. Kazarian was able to get the tag, he put the hot in hot tag. He took out Jericho, Hager, and Ortiz at ringside. Daniels got tagged in and did a suicide dive to Hager. Daniels hit the BME and got a near fall, that Jericho broke up.

MJF hit Daniels with his ring, then Jericho hit the Judas Effect for the win.

Winner: Chris Jericho & Jake Hager in 10:00

(Sage’s analysis: The match was way better than it had any right to be. This worked really well with MJF helping his team to get the win. I also liked Scorpio looking strong in the save.)

-Frankie Kazarian attacked MJF, then all of Inner Circle attacked SCU. Scorpio Sky came out with a chair to clear the ring.

-Miro and Kip’s video game segment was interrupted by Orange Cassidy. Best Friends (w/Cassidy) and Miro & Kip brawled for a bit.

-The contract signing for the AEW World title (again) took place, with Omega coming out first. Moxley attacked him before he could come out to the ring. The two brawled into the ring. Moxley hit the Paradigm Shift onto the AEW Title. Moxley said that whoever he hired to take him out did a poor job. He considers them even now. He says that Omega has to do something that no one has done in 18 months, beat him. He said that next week the two best wrestlers in the world fight for the world title. Moxley then signed the contract. [c]

-The Inner Circle is backstage. MJF complains about the sucker punch from Kazarian. Jericho proclaimed that he would be going against Kazarian next week.

(5) SHIDA vs. ANNA JAY

The match started with a series of pushes with both women. Shida then body checked Jay to the mat. Jay then got up and tried to hit the Queenslayer submission move. Shida hit a tilt-a-whirl and a big drop kick. The match then went to the outside of the ring. [c]

Jay was in control when the show returned. John Silver gave Jay a Kendo stick, which she hit with the Ref’s back turned. She got a near fall and then a near submission on Shida. Shida then got a near fall on Jay. Shida then hit twi more big moves and finally got the pinfall.

Winner: Shida in 9:00

(Sage’s analysis: This match was good, the story telling with Dark Order worked and Jay looked strong not getting pinned immediately. It is a shame that half of the match was durning a commercial break)

-Abadon appeared and grabbed Shida’s belt.

-A hellish Matt Hardy Interview was shown.

-The announce team ran down the card for next week’s Dynamite.

-The members of Team Taz talked on behalf of Taz. They have a problem with Cody and his ego. Starks and Hobbs will teach them a lesson next week. [c]

(6) PAC & REY FENIX vs. THE BUTCHER AND THE BLADE

All four men attacked each other before the match even started. A crazy double dive by Pac and Fenix put them in control. Soon after, Butcher picked up Pac and took him to his corner. Butcher and Blade then worked over Pac. Fenix got a quick tag and hit a flurry of moves on Blade. Fenix and Pac then turned the tables and traded tags while working on Blade. Blade eventually countered a move, this triggered all four men to enter the ring and things broke down. [c]

When the show returned Pac and Fenix were hitting couples moves on Blade. Butcher got tagged in and worked power moves on Rey. Huge chops by Butcher led Blade to get the tag and continue working on Rey. Fenix battled back and got the tag to Pac, who ran rough shot on Blade.

Blade hit an amazing power slam on Pac, which led to a tag for Butcher. A near fall on Pac led to Blade getting tagged in. After a group move Rey had to break up a pinfall. Rey then got the pin, Kingston came out and took out Rey. Blade then pinned Rey.

Winner: The Butcher and The Blade in 13:00

(Sage’s analysis: Not the finish I expected, and that is a good thing. Butcher and Blade have been the MVP’s of Dynamite the last few weeks. I am happy that they got this heel win. This is some really good heat for Kingston as well.)

-Kingston and B&B continued to assault Death Triangle. Lance Archer came out for the save.

(Overall show analysis: This show was really good, it really had no right to be. This pedestrian card really turned out to bring the heat. John Silver, SCU, Anna Jay, Butcher & Blade are all examples of Midgard talent who are really giving it there all and making the most of it. I also though the build to the AEW world title match has been really goo date last two weeks.)