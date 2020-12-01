News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/30 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Riddle vs. Styles vs. Lee for TLC title shot, Drew & Sheamus vs. Miz & Morrison, Orton visits Moment of Bliss, Cedric vs. Xavier, more (35 min)

December 1, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Miz & Morrison, Lana pinning Shayna Baszler, the latest with Retribution and the latest with Hurt Business, Randy Orton visits “A Moment of Bliss” and interacts with The Fiend, A.J. Styles earning a WWE Title match at TLC, and more.

