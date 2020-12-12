FREE PODCAST 12/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Doc Bruce, Jeff and Shahid from The Hipster, and The Bully and Brandon from WhySoSeriousPod talk WWE Network similarity to WB plan, Disney’s new lineup and what wrestling can learn from it, more (116 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is a Deep Dive roundtable featuring several returning guests, with the focus on the current Warner/Disney comparisons to the WWE. The conversation, however, starts with a strong discussion on Keith Lee’s apparent order to “learn how to work” and the history of big men in the WWE, and then turns to the ramifications of Warner’s HBO Max service eschewing residuals and pay bonuses for viewing and how that move without telling most talent eerily resembles WWE’s Network rollout, what Disney’s response gave as a way forward for original content and moviegoing experiences, and how WWE may be a future property that the corporation could consider acquiring as they continue to grow Disney+. The group finishes reacting to the last few moments of Smackdown and the inherent issues within the Carmella-Sasha Banks feud as presented on television.

