FREE PODCAST 12/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (12-10-2015) Keller interviews Jim Ross about Reigns, WWE booking and ratings, pro wrestling scene, announcing, New Japan, Punk, more (160 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (12-10-2015) he conducted with Jim Ross. This expanded edition of the Livecast gathers Ross’s point of view on today’s WWE struggles, how fans can make a difference, what would help Roman Reigns, C.M. Punk, the need for established wrestlers to put over new wrestlers, the upside of announcers calling wrestling like a sport, what aspects of New Japan would serve U.S. companies to emulate, and so much more. Live callers and email questions are weaved throughout the conversation.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO