FREE PODCAST 12/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Fear celebrate Hanukkah with indie wrestler Ziggy Haim and discuss Jewish representation in wrestling (71 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: “Light a Candle.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear talk to Ziggy Haim about Hanukkah, Jewish representation in wrestling, what her family thinks of her wrestling, and creating an identity for yourself on the indies. Plus, ROH’s final pay-per-view of the year has ten matches and zero women.

