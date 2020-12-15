News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Fear celebrate Hanukkah with indie wrestler Ziggy Haim and discuss Jewish representation in wrestling (71 min)

December 15, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Light a Candle.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear talk to Ziggy Haim about Hanukkah, Jewish representation in wrestling, what her family thinks of her wrestling, and creating an identity for yourself on the indies. Plus, ROH’s final pay-per-view of the year has ten matches and zero women.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020