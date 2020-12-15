VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1699 (December 15, 2020): Cover story on AEW and Impact ratings, Heydorn column on Undisputed Era, Parks column on TripleMania, Mitchell on COVID, Keller TV reports, Torch Newswire

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1699

Cover-dated December 15, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the ratings increases for Impact and AEW Dynamite since the debut of Sting and the Kenny Omega heel turn and AEW Title win… Torch Newswire with more ratings news, additional details on Steve Austin’s interview with Undertaker, interview highlights Young Bucks, and more… Keller’s TV reports on Dynamite, Smackdown, and Raw… Newsletter-exclusive columns from Bruce Mitchell (on COVID), Greg Parks (on TripleMania), and Zack Heydorn (on Undisputed Era)… And more…

