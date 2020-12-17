FREE PODCAST 12/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Kenny Omega crossover with Impact, Omega-Janela main event from Dynamite, how AEW is building next week’s show after being delayed by NBA, more (67 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking more about the Impact-AEW relationship and the Kenny Omega crossover with Impact. They also talk about the Omega-Janela main event from Dynamite and how AEW is building next week’s show after being delayed by the NBA. They top it off by taking your emails and ending the show with yet another inspirational tweet from John Cena! For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO