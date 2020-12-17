VIP AUDIO 12/17 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (6/13/1993): Keller & Schire preview WWE King of the Ring, WCW Clash, discuss McMahon’s choice between Bret Hart or Hulk Hogan as top babyface, Nash’s WWF debut (100 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the June 13, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire previewing WCW Clash of Champions and WWF King of the Ring with a discussion of whether Hulk Hogan is still a top draw or WWF should go with Bret Hart instead as the top babyface, and more current events. The show includes live callers, an interview with NWA promoter Dennis Coraluzzo, and a journalists roundtable with PWTorch columnist Carlie Gill and newspaper columnist Mark Nulty.

