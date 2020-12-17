VIP AUDIO 12/17 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE TLC 2020 (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE TLC 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Drew McIntyre vs. A.J. Styles in a TLC Match for the WWE Championship, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno Match, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more. Enjoy!

