FREE PODCAST 12/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Final TLC hype, big Reigns-Owens focus, Belair loses, Otis beats Nakamura, live callers (138 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1 with callers including the final TLC hype, big Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens focus, Bianca Belair loses, Otis beats Shinsuke Nakamura clean in three minutes, Carmella cuts a signature in-ring promo to build her match with Sasha Banks, with other topics provided by live callers.

