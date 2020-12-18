FREE PODCAST 12/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-16-15) NXT Takeover London Post-show with McNeill & Bryant & Leahy discussing Joe vs. Balor, plus Sami, Bayley, Dash & Dawson, Enzo, Asuka, Elias, Gable, Corbin, Tye, more (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the December 16, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill hosts a special edition of the Wednesday Livecast with an NXT Takeover post-game show. McNeill is joined by Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast and PWTorch specialist Brian Leahy, with live callers, to discuss the just-completed NXT Takeover special headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor, plus Sami Zayn, Bayley, Dash & Dawson, Enzo, Asuka, Elias, Chad Gable, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, and more. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell talking Takeover, live events, news, and more!

