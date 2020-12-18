LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 12/18: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Street Profits vs. Roode & Ziggler, Bayley vs. Belair, final TLC developments, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 18, 2020

TAMPA, FL AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER IN TROPICANA FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON FS1

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s segments between Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso.

-Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the “award winning and critically acclaimed” Thunderdome in Tropicana Field over a sweeping shot of the fan-filled LED boards at ringside. He said it’s the final stop on the road to TLC.

-“Stun the World” appeared on the big screen and Kevin Owens headed to the ring. Cole and Corey Grave teased the TLC match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns coming up on Sunday.

Owens interrupted his own music to call out Roman Reigns. He quickly recanted, saying he should’ve known “Roman wouldn’t be ready yet.” Owens said he had a talk with his family in the last week and told them not to watch his match at TLC. “It’s not because I’m afraid of what you’ll do to me,” Owens said. He said he doesn’t want his family to see what he’s going to do to Roman Reigns.

KO said he heard Roman tell Jey Uso that he cares how his kids look at him. He said Roman’s kids already know their father is nothing but a hypocrite. He talked about Reigns attacking him from behind and using his own family members as pawns. ‘That’s absolutely pathetic,” Owens claimed. He said Reigns isn’t the head of the table, but rather, a coward.

Paul Heyman appeared on the big screen, standing outside Roman Reigns’ locker room. Paul said he thought Kevin Owens must be a masochist to show up a week after the beating he received. He said Reigns is a sadist. Heyman said he decided that Owens is actually a martyr, which makes him dangerous. “Mutilation won’t stop you, so you must be eliminated. Eradicated…” Owens cut him off. He said if Roman won’t come to him, he’s going to find Roman. Owens stormed out of the ring as Heyman looked on, wide-eyed. The show went to commercial.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid opening segment. This is the best thing Smackdown has to offer, and it’s smart to hook the show with it. Owens mentioning the stuff about telling his family not to watch is rather cliche, but it’s also pretty effective. Paul acting as Reigns’ spokesman in this particular scenario works well, too. I like how they’ll occasionally save Reigns’ appearances to signal that he’s sort of above it all. It plays into his character nicely.)

-Adam Pearce followed Kevin Owens down a hallway as he approached Roman’s locker room when the show returned from break. He pleaded with Kevin to cool off. Owens tried to barge into Roman’s locker room, but found it locked. He turned to the monitor positioned outside Reigns’ door to see Roman and Paul Heyman walking to the ring.

-Roman Reigns walked down the ramp, swung the title over his shoulder and looked at the LED fans in contempt. Paul Heyman stood at his side, transfixed.

“I don’t want to hurt you or your family,” Reigns began. He said Owens is running around telling people he’s a bad guy. “I’m just trying to be the guy,” Reigns said. He told Owens to stay in his lane, and more specifically, stay in his pay grade. Roman said he’s going to be a good buy and give Kevin Owens a chance. he asked Kevin to acknowledge him as the tribal chief, and the head of the table. “Do that, and we’re all good,” Reigns said. He said Kevin won’t even make it to TLC if he doesn’t agree. He called KO to the ring.

Owens stormed down the ramp from the back. Jey Uso jumped him from behind. Owens quickly turned it around. Roman join the fray, helping Jey regain control. The cousins pounded Owens. Reigns drove his forearm into the back of KO’s head and neck repeatedly. Officials rushed from the back to break it up. Reigns tossed Owens into the barricade before requesting the Universal title from Paul. Jey told Owens to stay down. Roman sauntered up the ramp, appearing troubled.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I like the format here. It was smart to break up the two halves of the segment with a commercial break, even if it seemed a little too convenient. Reigns continues to be the most entreatingly smug, brutally impactful character WWE has had in years. As bad as other elements of this show get, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso continue to operate at the highest of levels.)

-Michael Cole teased the Smackdown tag team title match between the Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, coming up after the break.

-Following a recap of what happened before the break, Jey Uso regrouped with Roman and Paul backstage. He said KO got the message. Reigns shook his head. “He’s not gonna stop. End him. Take him out, I don’t want to see him anymore,” Reigns ordered. Jey hurried off.

-The Street Profits headed to the ring amidst a sea of blue Solo cups. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode followed. Cole tossed to a prediction video from actor Clark Duke.

(1) THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, c) vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE – Smackdown Tag Team title match

Robert Roode began the match with Angelo Dawkins, but both men quickly tagged out. The Street Profits hit tandem dropkicks on both Roode and Ziggler. Ford covered for a two count. Ford hit a quick back suplex, kipped up, then hit a standing moonsault on Dolph. He quickly knocked Roode off the apron and climbed to the top rope. Dolph Ziggler recovered and knocked him to the apron. Ford caught him with a quick kick to send Dolph back to the mat.

The referee tended to Ziggler while Ford posted up on the top rope. Robert Roode shoved Montez Ford off the top, sending him crashing into the barricade. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Ziggler rolled up Ford for a near fall when the show returned from commercial. Graves said the sun may be setting on the Street Profits tag team title reign. Ziggler tagged in Robert Roode, who hit a quick Russian leg sweep for another two count. Ziggler stomped away at Ford. Graves said Roode and Ziggler dominated during the break.

Roode chopped Ford in the corner, then tagged Ziggler. Dolph hit a dropkick to the stomach and coverage for a two count. Ziggler grabbed a grounded waist lock on Ford, then wrenched the leg to add pressure. Ford worked his way to his feet, but Dolph forced him into the corner and tagged in Roode. Roode slammed Ford and then covered him for another two.

Roode tagged out. Ziggler taunted Ford, telling him to reach for his partner. He let Ford crawl halfway across the ring, then slid into a side headlock. Ford managed to work to his feet and break the hold, but Ziggler kicked him in the gut and tagged in Roode. Ziggler stayed in the ring and charged at Ford, who managed to toss Dolph over the top rope. Roode charged as well, but Montez tripped him into the turnbuckle. Ford finally reached Dawkins for a tag.

Angelo Dawkins dropped Robert Roode with a corkscrew elbow, then hit Ziggler with one for good measure. Roode walked straight into a capture suplex. Roode recovered and went for a clothesline, but Dawkins hit a spinning underhook neckbreaker for a near fall. Angelo set up for the spinebuster, but Roode slid out of it and tagged in Ziggler. He hoisted Ziggler up for a super Famouser. Ziggler scored a near fall.

Ziggler set up for the super kick. Dawkins blocked it and hit the spinebuster. He tagged in Ford, who hit climbed to the top for the frog splash. He connected, but Cole said Ziggler got his knees up. Ford finally made the cover, but Roode broke it up. Ziggler tagged in Roode. Ford rolled him up and held the tights for a surprise three count.

WINNERS: The Street Profits in 12:00, still Smackdown tag team champions

Ziggler and Roode got in an argument with Charles Robinson after the match. Robinson dished it back at them, telling them they’d get suspended. Roode and Ziggler backed off.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match, but not a very convincing win for the Street Profits. I imagine the idea here is to continue the feud, which is fine, but I’m not huge on the babyfaces cheating to win. Strange post-match scene with Ziggler and Roode trying to intimidate Charles Robinson, only to be completely shut down. The tag division is really just a mess.)

-Kevin Owens stormed down a hallway. Adam Pearce and Jessika Carr trailed behind, trying to calm him down. Jey Uso blasted Owens for behind with a steel chair. “Stay down boy!” Jey screamed. Pearce and Carr tried to help Owens as the show went to break.

-Kayla Braxton welcomed Bianca Belair to the interview set after the break. She asked about her match with Bayley. Bianca said Bayley is her measuring stick, and she’s the role model she claims to be (a person one aspires to be,) but rather, a person she aspires to beat. Belair said Bayley always loves to run her mouth. She said tonight, the “EST” will “s-h-i-n-e.”

-Back in the Thunderdome, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were already in the ring. In an inset promo, they discussed who they thought Billie Kay might choose as her partner.

Billie Kay headed to the stage. She said she’ll take over duties for Greg Hamilton, claiming her resume says she’s a seasoned ring announcer. She introduced her partner, Tamina.

(2) THE RIOTT SQUAD (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan) vs. BILLIE KAY & TAMINA

Tamina began the match with Liv Morgan. She quickly tossed Liv clear across the ring, cornered her on the mat, and violently bashed her head into the bottom turnbuckle. Morgan quickly recovered, shoved Tamina away, and tagged in Ruby Riott. Tamina quickly dropped Riott with a clothesline as Billie Kay cheered her on from the apron. Tamina covered Riott for a two count.

Tamina gave Riott a headbutt and shoved her into the mat repeatedly. Riott tried to battle back with punches to the midsection, but Tamina hoisted her onto her shoulders. Billie Kay tagged herself in. Tamina hit the Samoan Drop. Kay made the cover, but Morgan broke it up. Kay went fo a body slam, but Riott slid down her back and tagged in Morgan.

Riott hooked up Kay and Liv hit a dropkick from the top rope. She covered Kay for a three count.

WINNERS: The Riott Squad in 3:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Bad match. Bad gimmicks. Bad booking. The Riott Squad won, but who cares? They weren’t put over strongly. The only won because Billie Kay tagged herself in. Cole and Graves were adamant that Tamina would have won the match easily following the Samoan Drop had Kay not tagged herself in. They’re not trying to get anyone over here. It’s just bad.)

-Carmella’s assistant Tommy was already in the ring preparing the champagne toast when the show returned from break. Cole tossed to the Progressive Match Flo, covering last week’s Smackdown Women’s title match.

Carmella headed to the ring. Cole said she’s already won half the battle by believing in herself. He and Graves teased the women’s title match at TLC. Carmella broke into song, “’tis the season to drink bubbly…” She danced and laughed. She said she wants to toast her upcoming women’s title victory. Carmella said people sitting at home may think it’s too early to celebrate, but “that’s why you’re sitting at home on your dirty used sofa while I’m here drinking champagne with a price tag that has more digits than your phone number.”

‘Mella said that Sasha Banks is weak, and she’s in over her head so far that she’s drowning. “Not literally in the bottle of champagne I cracked over her head last week,” the robo-audience booed, “but in the pressure of her own failures.” Carmella said she knows she already has Banks beat, and that’s why she can celebrate tonight. “Her entire existence is about being the very best,” Carmella said, “so she can’t get herself disqualified this time to beat me.”

“Who is Sasha Banks if she’s not the boss? If she’s not the best?” Carmella asked. She said Banks doesn’t even know the answer, and that’s said. She said it’s the reason Banks becomes so unglued and desperate around her. Carmella said it’s so sad that she needs a little pick me up – a fine glass of champagne. She was handed a glass. She took a sip and winced. “That tastes cheap and frantic, just like Sasha Banks.”

Sasha’s music hit. She rushed to the ring, took the champagne and tossed it in Carmella’s face Banks pounced on Carmella and locked in the bank statement. The assistant pulled Banks away. Banks slapped him. Carmella cracked a glass of champagne across Sasha’s back. Cole said Carmella has the upper hand going into Sunday.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was the best segment of this feud, but that’s not exactly saying much. Carmella’s gimmick has been weak and generic, but her promo tonight was decent, basic heel work. Sasha Banks, who has been absolutely dreadful on the microphone as of late, answered the call and played the part she needed to tonight. These two don’t work well together, and hopefully Sunday is the end of this feud.)

-Kevin Owens was shown being tended to in the trainer’s room. Jey Uso attacked him out of nowhere, laying him out a third time. The show went to commercial.

-Otis headed to the ring, accompanied by Chad Gable. Cole said Gable has been teaching Otis in the Alpha Academy before tossing to last week’s loss in a tag team match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Shinsuke Nakamura headed to the ring with Cesaro at his side.

(3) OTIS (w/ Chad Gable) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA (w/ Cesaro)

Shinsuke Nakamura grabbed a waist lock on Otis as soon as the bell rang. Otis quickly powered out of it and gave Nakamura a body slam, followed by a falling headbutt. Chad Gable coached him on from ringside. Nakamura caught Otis with a kick and dragged him halfway through the apron. He slid to the outside and hit a quick running knee.

Nakamura returned to the ring and drove his knee into the back of Otis’ head and neck. Otis staggered to his feet. Nakamura planted kicks into Otis’ stomach and chest. Otis shook them off, challenged Nakamura to come at him, and tackled him to the ground. He hit a quick shoulder tackle and Nakamura fell to the corner. Otis hit a running splash then set up for the Caterpillar. Gable hopped onto the apron and told him not to use the Caterpillar, but to suplex him.

Nakamura cut Otis off. Otis shook him off and hit an overhead throw, followed by a splash off the second rope for a three count.

WINNER: Otis in 3:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Meh. Nothing to the match. Nothing interesting from this developing partnership from Otis and Chad Gable. I was really hoping they had something in mind other than “Chad Gable is an idiot who can’t actually coach Otis,” but, here we are. Chad Gable is making Otis…worse. And somehow, he still beats Shinsuke Nakamura in three minutes, cleanly.)

-Sami Zayn admonished a producer for not properly shining the trophies for his “end of the year” awards. He wandered off to find his own polish. Big E walked onto screen, laughing.

-A shockingly awful “Happy Holidays from WWE” video aired, which featured wrestlers beating up a slimy animated 2020, who kept no-selling their finishers until an equally corny animated 2021 showed up and “put 2020 out for good.”

-Corey Graves teased a live edition of Talking Smack, immediately following Smackdown, featuring Bayley, The Street Profits, Carmella, and Kevin Owens.

-Backstage, Chad Gable asked Otis why he didn’t hit the Caterpillar. Otis said he thought it was a test. Gable said it was, repeating, “don’t do as I say, do what I mean.” He gave Otis a bottle of water and told him to rehydrate.

-Sami Zayn came to a podium on stage for the first ever “Sami Awards.” He said the Slammy Awards are being presented on the WWE Network this coming Wednesday, but in recent years, they’ve taken a dive – highlighting corporate favorites. He said his version is about the will of the people. Sami tossed to the “2020 year in review.” It was, as expected, entirely Sami Zayn, narrated by Corey Graves.

“What a year it’s been,” Sami said at the conclusion of the video. He introduced the first reward – comeback of the year. He ran down names like Edge and Roman Reigns, but ultimately gave the award to himself. Zayn acted surprised. He said he didn’t expect to win and host the show. He thanked the people, then transitioned to the next award.

Sami announced the next award as “match of the year.” He said every show, there seems to be a new contender. He announced the winner as Sami Zayn defeating A.J. Styles and Jeff Hardy in a ladder match to win the Intercontinental title at Clash of Champions. “I’m not gonna lie, I wanted to win this one,” Sami said.

Zayn said the next award is the big one – superstar of the year. He announced Big E as the winner, looking at the paper in disgust. Big E walked out, stealing the trophy from Sami. Big E thanked his college therapist, and Notre Dame football (for covering the spread) before being cut off by Sami. Big E quickly threw Sami aside, then tossed him down the ramp. Big E slammed the award on the ground and thanked the audience before leaving.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Predictable, but entertaining enough. Sami Zayn is really good at what he does. Big E is really good at this too, but he’d also be great being a little more serious. This was fine, but it’s hard for me to just give it an all out pass when it feels like Big E is capable of being so much more, and was in line to do so much more. It’s disappointing.)

-Kayla Braxton welcomed Bayley to the backstage interview set. She recapped what Bianca said about Bayley earlier in the night. Bayley said it was refreshing to hear someone say some nice words about her for once. “I’m not gonna take it easy on her, ” Bayley said. She said she ran track and was on the cross-country team. “You don’t see me bragging about how damn good I am,” Bayley added. She said Bianca needs to be more humble, and pick her brain instead of picking a fight with her.

-Bianca Belair headed to the ring. Cole reiterated that Belair claimed that this is the biggest challenge in her career thus far. Belair swung her ponytail as Graves sent the show to commercial.

Bayley headed to the ring following the break. Cole said Bianca Belair can make a name for herself by knocking off the former women’s champion.

(4) BIANCA BELAIR vs. BAYLEY

Bayley and Biacan Belair locked up in the center of the ring. Bayley tried for a school girl roll up, but Bianca easily blocked it. Bayley returned to her feet and tied Bianca up in the ropes. Bayley tossed Belair off the ropes and got dropped by a quick shoulder tackle from Bianca. Bayley rolled out to the apron and Bianca took her down with a basement dropkick.

Belair managed to leapfrog Bayley out of the corner, then backflip off the opposing top turnbuckle after luring Bayley in. She dropped Bayley with a kick, then went for a handspring moonsault, but Bayley got the knees up. She pulled Belair through the ropes to the floor and drove her shoulder first into the barricade. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Bayley retrieved Belair from ringside when the show returned from break. Belair recovered, tossing Bayley into the steel steps and returning to the ring. Bayley broke the referee’s count at seven. The two women traded punches in the ring. Belair quickly got the better of Bayley, backing her into the corner and then hitting an impressive stalling suplex before kipping up. Belair worked over Bayley’s arm and connected with the handspring moonsault off the ropes.

Belair hit Bayley with a pair of sidewalk slams for a near fall. She climbed to the top rope after dragging Bayley closer to the corner. Bayley shot up and cut Belair off, then set her up for a draping DDT from the top rope. Bayley did squats to mock Bianca. Belair countered out and dropped Bayley.

Bayley managed to recover enough to bounce Belair’s head off the opposing top turnbuckle. Belair rebounded with a spinebuster, covering Bayley for a two count. Graves said this is the first time Belair has been dragged into “deep waters.” Bayley rolled up Belair and put her feet on the ropes, but referee caught her.

Bayley went for Bayley-to-Belly, but Belair blocked it and rolled Bayley up for a near fall. Belair deadlifted Bayley into a power bomb position. Bayley raked Belair’s eyes and hit the Rose Plant for a three count.

WINNER: Bayley in 10:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Interesting. I believe Belair was undefeated on Smackdown, especially in singles matches, up to this point. The only “loss” I can recall is the protected count out from Survivor Series. I get that Bayley is an important character who needs some bounce back momentum, but I wonder if this was the right time to bring Belair back down to earth. This can go either way – if this feud continues and Belair winds up getting the upper hand, I may look back on this with little complaint. If they abandon this, though, and Belair never gets a definitive win, I fear this may prove costly for her going forward.)

-Roman Reigns headed to the ring, flanked by both Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Cole gave a verbal recap of the beatdowns on Kevin Owens throughout the night. He said Roman Reigns will deliver his final message to KO after the break.