12/21 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s “alt-perspective” on TLC fallout including Orton-The Fiend, McIntyre, Asuka & Flair, more

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

DECEMBER 21, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

(Hazelwood’s Take: Did you know that Randy Orton set The Fiend on fire, then did his signature pose as The Fiend burned when TLC ended last night? Yeah…what a way to lead into the Raw after the pay-per-view. It does not give me hope. I’ve also heard debate on if this means The Fiend is written off as a character now. Let’s not forget that The Undertaker was locked in a casket that was set on fire and “died,” and he was buried alive by his kayfabe brother Kane only to return time after time, and The Fiend is at worst a supernatural character tangentially influenced by Taker. Then again, Mordecai kind of just disappeared…)

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw intro video aired to begin the night. Tom Phillips welcomed us from the “award winning and critically acclaimed Thunderdome” while wishing a Happy Holidays. They hyped a 6-Man Street Fight for later in the night. Charlotte Flair’s music hit as she made her entrance, new Women’s Tag Team title in tow. Phillips reminded us of her return at TLC, and Byron Saxton called it one of the most “jaw-dropping moments of the year.” Flair made her long, leisurely entrance, then grabbed a mic as they shifted to a recap video from last night’s match.

Flair began by saying she is in the Thunderdome, and what would it be without The Queen? I guess what it’s been the past six months without her? She said when a friend asks for help, and there’s something in it for her, she responds. She called Asuka her friend and the “heartbeat of the division” as she introduced Asuka. Phillips said Flair has said multiple times that her toughest opponent has been Asuka. Samoa Joe questioned this “friendship,” saying he can’t reconcile being friends with someone he’s punched in the face multiple times (he has a point). Asuka started speaking in Japanese, then said in English that the Empress of Tomorrow is “DOUBLE….CHAMPION!” She said “Nia & Shayna were not ready for Asuka and definitely not ready for my partner, The Queen Charlotte Flair!” Flair butchered the pronunciation of “tomodachi” and was interrupted by Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. The commentators hyped a tag match between the former champion and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke.

Jax sarcastically said, “It’s so good to see you.” She said six months healed that broken arm, but not that robotic voice of hers. Flair laughed and said does this work, “This robotic voice kicked your ass last night.” They laughed and shifted into a Christmas-pun filled tirade about how they were going to give them “season’s beatings.” Rose & Brooke interrupted. Rose and Brooke asked if they look any different, they didn’t, but said Jax & Baszler look different. They shifted into jokes about Jax looking like a reindeer, then told them to move over. Flair said “Shayna Blazer” and asked for a ref so that the new Tag Team Champion could watch the upcoming tag team match. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: First, I incorrectly called Rose “Liv Morgan” last week, so I’m sorry to both of them, and thank you to the readers who pointed this out. To the segment, yikes…what a way to give it to marks by turning Flair’s robotic voice back around on the heels! Asuka brought her usual energy, but it may have been too much here. Jax & Baszler really had no chance to build anything because of the quick interruption. Also, if Flair just keeps mispronouncing things, she should pull a WWE Chris Jericho and purposefully do this; I still laugh at “Kurt Angel.”)

(1) NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE

-They returned with Flair’s music still playing and the competitors waiting for the bell to ring. Baszler and Rose begin, and Asuka said she’s pulling for her “sexy muscle friends,” which Flair translated as Rose & Brooke. Rose and Baszler trade some mat wrestling holds, with Rose surprisingly gaining the upper hand for a short bit. The announcers hyped Asuka & Flair vs. Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce, a match made earlier on Twitter (but you would only that if you were scrolling Twitter). Jax and Brooke tag in as Jax gained the advantage with a headbutt and a corner avalanche that missed, but Brooke bumped like she was hit by a car. Asuka & Flair played some kind of bestie characters on commentary as Jax hit a biel and one of the worst Irish whips you’ll ever see. Brook countered, hit a head scissors (Jax stayed on her feet), tagged in Rose, and both women sent the heels to the outside. Rose & Brooke with splashes off of the apron, pose by flexing, and received an excited, “Sexy Muscle Friends!” from Joe. Another sloppy spot as Rose didn’t take a strike from Jax believably, then she was thrown into the barricade as they cut to break. [c]

They hyped Smackdown this Friday on Christmas, including a Women’s Tag Team Championship defense against unnamed opponents. Rose looked to fight back against Jax, but missed a running knee that looked like it was supposed to actually hit, then Jax hit a lariat. Baszler tagged in and began working the left leg of Rose, grounding her with a leglock. She dragged Rose to the corner as Jax tagged in. Tried-and-true strategy of cutting off the ring, punctuated by Jax stomping on Rose’s leg. Rose tried fighting back with body shots, then hits a haymaker, but is floored by another lariat. Rose fought off Jax, but Baszler tagged in and hit Brooke off of the apron. Rose took advantage with strikes and an exploder suplex, drove Baszler into the corner and hit a running knee. Brooke tagged in and hit a handspring splash for a two-count. Brook hit a step-up enziguri and went to the top to hit a senton. Jax pulled Brooke off of Baszler, then was hit by knee from Rose and a handspring elbow from Brook that sent Jax into the post. Brooke almost pinned Baszler with a rollup, but was hit with an around-the-world backbreaker. She looked to stomp the arm, missed, but locked in the Kirifuda Clutch for the victory.

WINNER: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler at 12:53

-After the match, they invite Asuka & Flair into the ring, but are attacked from behind by Rose & Brooke. They worked together to send Jax over the top rope in a subtle-not-so-subtle hint about the Royal Rumble match next month. Phillips then shifted to a package recapping last night’s Men’s Tag Team Championship change as The Hurt Business defeated The New Day. They showed The Hurt Business walking in the back as they approached a (bad acting) worker in the back wearing a shirt for The New Day. They tore his shirt off, said “Merry Christmas,” and put a new shirt on him: one of The Hurt Business. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The match had many sloppy spots, and unfortunately for Jax, they all involved her though I’m not quite sure they all were entirely her fault. Still, with her reputation, I doubt fans are going to be generous in their evaluation. I thought they were going to go with the “sudden” rollup victory for Rose & Brooke, but glad they gave the former champ a definitive victory. I wonder if the advertised Women’s Tag Team Championship match for Friday will be a rematch based off of this victory?)

-They returned with The Hurt Business making their entrance, now donning the United States Championship (Bobby Lashley) and the Tag Team Championship (Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin). The three title holder held up their titles at the top of the ramp as M.V.P. looked on like a doting mentor. They hyped a tag match between Lashley & M.V.P. vs. The Hardy Bros (Jeff Hardy & Matt Riddle). It’s a “Champions” edition of the V.I.P. Lounge as M.V.P. said this is most certainly a time to celebrate. M.V.P. said the V.I.P. Lounge is for champions, for people who are “better than you.” Benjamin said they proved they’re better than any tag team in the locker room as Alexander cut in and said especially more than The New Day, and said the time of “Prime Alexander” is here. Lashley spoke next and guaranteed there isn’t a man alive that can beat him for the title. M.V.P. said to commemorate a historic occasion, he invited a photographer. They posed for a photo with their titles out with Benjamin making a “five-second pose” joke. R-Truth photobombed, then was chased off by the 24/7 crew (you know who they are at this point).

Hardy’s music played as he and Riddle made their entrance. This means Riddle is going to speak….crap. M.V.P. said they weren’t invited. Riddle said congratulations and he’s “really digging” the celebration, but he thinks they’re doing things wrong like spending too much money at the club. He said they should just be sitting back and kicking it with the “homies,” made some weed jokes, said listen to the Joe Rogan Podcast (no), watch a Dave Chappelle special (OK), and kept rambling. He said at the end of the day, we’re all “self-aware, carbon matter” on a rock hurling toward the depths of space. M.V.P. interrupted and said he has no idea what he’s talking about. Hardy said a man’s money isn’t the only “criterion” of a man’s worth. He said their faith is going to lead them victory, and that’s something money can’t buy. They hype a recap for the Orton-The Fiend match as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That was just…bad. It was actually going well until, of course, Riddle had to open his mouth. Hardy didn’t help either, and that last little bit about “faith” and their reactions seemed SO forced. Just give The Hurt Business a clean win over the two and don’t define them down further having to feud with Hardy & Riddle.)