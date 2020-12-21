News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review final UFC card of year, Rick reviews two major boxing events, Robert analyzes recent happenings in pro wrestling (87 min)

December 21, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the final UFC card of the year. Rick gives a review of the two major boxing events of the past weekend. The show closes with Robert analyzing the most recent happenings in the world of professional wrestling.

