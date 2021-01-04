1/4 NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 RESULTS: Radican’s results and analysis of Kenta vs. Kojima, Dangerous Tekkers vs. G.O.D.,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 REPORT

JANUARY 3, 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN AT THE TOKYO DOME

AIRED LIVE ON NEW JAPAN WORLD STREAMING & FITE TV

(1) SUPER J CUP WINNER ELP vs. BOSJ WINNER HIROMU TAKAHASHI – winner advances to IWGP Jr. Hvt. Title match on night 2

ELP kicked his Super J Cup jacket all the way down the entrance ramp. He wore a jacket that lit up with spikes. Takahashi came out next with his BOSJ Trophy. Fireworks shot out as he made his way down to the ring. ELP was looking for Liger to taunt him with the Super J Cup jacket, but Takahashi wiped him out with a dropkick from the apron to the floor. Takahashi then hit a big senton splash and mocked ELP’s pose. Takahashi went for a sunset bomb off the apron to the floor, but ELP landed on his feet. ELP then hit a sunset bomb off the apron to the floor. That looked brutal and we have an early candidate for the most unnecessary spot of 2021. ELP walked the ropes and hit a huge moonsault to the floor. He got crazy height on that maneuver.

ELP set up for Kenny Omega’s Terminator dive, but stopped and hit his pose instead. Takahashi recovered and slid inside the ring and nailed him with a shotgun dropkick. ELP fired back and worked over Takahashi’s ankle. ELP also went after Takahashi’s hand. ELP was walking the ropes and Takahashi bit his fingers and nailed him up top with a superkick. He then hit a cradle wheelbarrow driver off the top for a nearfall. ELP fired back and bit Takahashi’s fingers. He went for the Styles Clash, but Takahashi countered it into a Dynamite Plunger for a nearfall. ELP had Takahashi up on his shoulders. Takahashi tried to counter it, but ELP sat down and hit a modified inverted piledriver.

Takahashi crawled up top with ELP on his shoulders a short time later, but ELP slid out of it and nailed him with a kick.

They battled up top and Takahashi pushed ELP off. He seemed to purposefully run into the ref. ELP punched Takahashi in the groin twice and hit a super hurricanrana. He then hit a huge splash off the top. The ref recovered, but it was only good for a two count. ELP connected with a Styles Clash a short time later for a two count. ELP set up for CR2, but Takahashi turned it into a pinning combination for the win.

WINNER: Hiromu Takahashi at 17:46 to advance to face IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion Taiji Ishimori on night 2. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: I wasn’t a fan of the fingers in the mouth spots. Takahashi also took a really dangerous bump on the sunset bomb. Otherwise, this was a great match with ELP taking shortcuts to keep the upper hand while going after Takahashi’s hand and ankle, but Takahashi pulled a rabbit out of his hat to win.)

(2) IWGP HVT. TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS DANGEROUS TEKKERS (ZACK SABRE JR. & TAICHI W/DOUKI) vs. WORLD TAG LEAGUE WINNERS G.O.D. (TAMA TONGA & TANGA LOA W/JEDO).

The announcers mentioned GOD have never won at The Tokyo Dome. They made their entrance in silver and white gear. Douki went after Jado and everyone went at it. Tekkers were in control, but Jado tripped Taichi from the floor. Douki ended up wiping him out with a kendo stick shot. GOD worked over Taichi for a long period of time. Sabre got the hot tag and ran wild.

Sabre got cut off and GOD went on a roll. They isolated Sabre and worked him over with Taichi out of the picture. GOD set up for the Super Powerbomb, but Sabre grabbed a front chancery on Loa. Taichi got a submission on Tonga at the same time. Sabre yelled at Taichi and said, “This is the f—ing Tokyo Dome!” Sabre was still up top and Taichi powerbombed Sabre so he could suplex Loa off the top. Sabre managed to make the cover, but he only got a two count. That was a tremendous spot.

Taichi wiped out GOD with a double axe bomber. He then hit a buzzsaw kick on Loa for a two count. The pace really picked up with all four men going at it. Both teams countered each other’s finishers. Taichi finally ended the sequence with a big jumping kick to Tonga’s head and everyone was down as the fans applauded. That was another tremendous heat building sequence in this match. Tekkers set up for Zack Mephisto, but Tonga hit a Gun Stun on Sabre. Taichi no-sold a big kick and hit a huge belly to back suplex for a nearfall and the fans clapped in unison once again. The fans fired up and Taichi ripped his pants off to reveal his trunks. Jado got in the ring, but Taichi cut him off. Tonga got the iron glove and hit Taichi with it. Loa then hit a big humping tombstone for the win.

WINNERS: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa at 19.18. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: The heavyweight division has certainly gotten better and this match was a product of that. These two teams put on a fantastic back and forth match. They had two big sequences late in the match that really fired up the fans. GOD finally got their big moment at Wrestle Kingdom with the win. My only worry going forward is how many matches over the course of two nights are going to future heels cheating to win.)

A video played about a man on a horse. Jon Moxley appeared and cut a promo. He said everyone was hoping and praying the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion would return. Moxley said he would be coming for whoever won the right to challenge match tonight between Kenta and Satoshi Kojima.

(3) IWGP U.S. HVT. CHAMPIONSHIP RIGHT TO CHALLENGE CONTRACT HOLDER KENTA vs. SATOSHI KOJIMA (W/HIROYOSHI TENZAN)

Kojima is replacing the injured Juice Robinson in this match. Kenta tried to stall during the early going. Tenzan was on the outside to support his tag team partner and he jawed with Kenta. Kenta went to the outside once again a short time later. He eventually ended up shocking Kojima into Tenzan. Kojima tried to mount a comeback, but Kenta raked his eyes and nailed him with a kick. Kenta kept going out of his way to jaw with Tenzan. Kojima fired up and began hitting the Mongolian Chops on Kenta and the fans fired up. Kojima then lit up Kenta with his signature machine gun chops.

They went back and forth. They battled to the apron and Kojima caught Kenta with a big DDT. Kenta ducked a clothesline attempt back inside the ring and hit a DDT of his own. Kenta hit the soaring dropkick as Kelly said Kenta wanted everyone to know that Shibata had taken it from him. Kenta went for G2S, but Kojima blocked it. Kojima swatted away a clothesline attempt and hit a Koji Cutter. Kojima took his elbow pad off and bounced off the ropes, but Kenta countered his signature clothesline into a powerslam.

Kenta got the briefcase, but Kojima clotheslined it away. He then caught Kenta coming off the ropes with a big lariat, but Kenta kicked out at the last second. Kenta fired back and hit the Busaiku Knee and both men were down. Kojima lifted Kenta for a lariat, but Kenta plastered him with a series of palm strikes and hit a Busaiku Knee. He then hit the G2S for the win.

WINNER: Kenta at 14:12 to retain the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship right to challenge contract. (***¼)

(Radican’s analysis: This was a solid match. It went a little longer than it needed to, but Kojima put in a good effort here mounting comebacks against Kenta and getting his signature comeback sequences in to engage the crowd. I’m really looking forward to seeing Kenta vs. Moxley.)

(Intermission)

A video package aired. It showed Tetsuya Naito eating. It ended up being a commercial for a NJPW mobile game coming this year called Strong Spirits.

Chris Charlton said some news was coming and we might want to watch the ads. Kelly said Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan was next.

The commercials aired and one said an English broadcast of NJPW would be coming soon to the U.S. and U.K.

