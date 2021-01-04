VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1701 (January 3, 2021): Brodie Lee’s death and AEW’s moving tribute to him, Counihan on WK15, Parks on Women’s Rumble options, Keller’s TV reports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1701

Cover-dated January 3, 2021

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Cover Story on the death of Brodie Lee… Alan Counihan’s column previewing WrestleKingdom 15… Greg Parks feature column looking at WWE’s Women’s Royal Rumble winner options… Keller’s Raw & Smackdown & Dynamite TV reports… Torch Newswire with ratings updates… More…

