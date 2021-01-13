1/13 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis, Dusty Classic beginning, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

JANUARY 13, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Recaps of New Year’s Evil.

(1) SHOTZI BLACKHEART vs. CANDICE LERAE (w/Indi Hartwell)

Jawing to open. Blackheart took down LeRae for ground & pound. Rope run. Blackheart shoved off LeRae and went up and hit a cross-body for two. Shotzi rolled up LeRae in a circle as she held an armbar. LeRae rolled up Shotzi in an attempt to break, but Blackheart held on until LeRae reached a rope. LeRae tried to go up and Blackheart tripped her on the buckle on the back of her neck and covered for two. Rear headlock with a bridge by Blackheart. LeRae rolled up Blackheart for two. Blackheart put on an arm lock and LeRae backed her into a buckle to break. The two fought on opposite corners of an apron and Blackheart yanked LeRae through into the buckle. LeRae fell to the outside and Blackheart hit a running knee. Hartwell distracted Blackheart long enough for LeRae to get an advantage and LeRae hit a dropkick to lay out Blackheart near the foot of the ramp leading into split-screen commercial.

Blackheart hit a step-up enzuigiri to return to full screen. The two traded shots and Blackheart hit a question mark kick, then a senton against the ropes for a two count. Blackheart sold frustration and took LeRae to the apron, where she hit a DDT. Blackheart ran the ropes and hit a tope on both LeRae and Hartwell. Blackheart rolled up LeRae inside for two. LeRae managed a dropkick in the corner for two and rolled up Blackheart for two. LeRae wanted her springboard finisher. Blackheart fought it off but got caught in the GargaNo Escape but lifted up LeRae for a cool neckbreaker against her own knee to break. DDT by Blackheart in the corner. Hartwell took a shot at Blackheart and it was a long enough opening for LeRae to hit a spinning neckbreaker from the top for the win. Vic impressively remarked “a little Shake, Rattle and Roll” for us old guys.

WINNER: Candice LeRae at 11:06.

(Wells’s Analysis: Though Blackheart keeps hitting her head on the glass ceiling just below the main event scene, LeRae’s act is just too strong right now to be doing jobs to anyone before another inevitable shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. The two meshed well again and now we’ll see if Shotzi moves on or if she beats Indi Hartwell on the way to another match with LeRae.)

-Backstage, Finn Balor walked.

-Outside, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch arrived. Still no mention at all of Pat McAfee.

-Finn Balor arrived in the ring in his street clothes with his belt over his shoulder. He announced the date and said Finn Balor was still champion. Balor put over Kyle O’Reilly and said he was great, but not on Balor’s level. He said he stepped up, but Balor put him down, and this time it was Kyle eating his meals through a straw. He said he put the red X on his chest (shirt, to be clear) because he was the target. He said “whoever wants to step up-” and Pete Dunne’s music played to bring the aforementioned trio to the ramp. Dunne said Balor knew full well who and what was next. He said he knew it would come down to the two of them. He said everyone thinks Balor is the poster boy for European wrestling, but the only reason he still has the title is that Dunne hasn’t taken it yet. The three of them jumped Balor suddenly and Balor fought them off for a while before the numbers caught up with him and they put him on the mat and kicked him to oblivion. Kyle O’Reilly charged and tried to make the save and the numbers became a problem for him too. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong ran to the ring and finally the heel trio ran off, seeing the tide turn. The crowd chanted “Too Sweet” in the hopes of a Bullet Club reference, but it was more about Balor and O’Reilly looking at each other intensely and with a mix of respect and trepidation again before Balor left the ring with his music playing.

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Johnny Gargano in the back. Gargano said tonight when he beats the mute freak Dexter Lumis, he can move on to the Dusty Cup. Austin Theory walked in and said he had a gift from “the guy.” Gargano said Lumis’s name was right on the manila envelope. Inside were two drawings: one of Gargano crying, and one of Theory holding his junk, continuing the gag from last week. The two stormed off.