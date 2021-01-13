1/13 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Darby vs. Cage for TNT Title, Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti for NWA Title, Jurassic Express vs. FTR, Inner Circle New Year’s Resolutions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT – “New Year’s Smash – Week II”

JANUARY 13, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with the opening theme, then pyro blasting on the stage as Ross and Schiavone introduced the show.

-A video package aired on the backstory between Eddie Kingston & Butcher & Blade and Pac & The Lucha Bros. Then Excalibur said after last week’s main event between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix, Butcher, Blade, Pac, and Bunny attacked Pac and Penta, preventing them from helping Fenix.

-A soundbite aired with Kingston from earlier in the day saying he’s sending Pac home and he’ll never come back.

(1) EDDIE KINGSTON (w/Butcehr, Blade, Bunny) vs. PAC (Lucha Bros.)

Schiavone said Kingston “is obnoxious and something else.” Ross said he’s an old-school brawler. Pac came out and dropkicked Kingston as the bell rang. He flip dove over the top rope onto him at ringside seconds later. Pac was sudden and intense. Kingston made a comeback, Bunny raked her nails into Pac at ringside. With the ref yelling at Fenix, Kingston gave Pac a shoulder-capture suplex on the floor. Back inside the ring, Kingston took it to Pac.

Pac eventually came back with a superplex and controlled for a couple minutes until Kingston caught him with a sudden hard clothesline for a two count. Kingston favored his left arm and neck area. Pac made a comeback with a dropkick and then dragged him into the corner and hit a Black Arrow for the three count.

WINNER: Pac in 9:00.

-After the match, Pac applied his Brutalizer, but Butcher and Blade immediately ran in. Then Fenix and Penta also entered. As they were squared off, Lance Archer and Jake Roberts marched quickly to the ring. Kingston & Co. bailed out to ringside. Pac and Archer then faced off, with Archer telling Pac to get on the same page. Excalibur called it an uneasy alliance that appeared to be at its end. Pac celebrated the win. Ross said those two only seem to agree on who they don’t like, and that might not make a lasting alliance.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid opening match that continued to build on the Pac-Kingston rivalry.)

-They went to the announcers on camera who hyped the scheduled matches.

-Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy made their way to the ring. [c]

(2) CHUCK TAYLOR (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. MIRO (w/Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford)

Taylor clotheslined Miro to the floor at the bell, then whipped him into the ringside barricade. He smiled at the camera and then landed a running flip dive onto Miro. (This closely resembled the opening sequence of the previous match.) Schiavone noted that Trent is out four-to-six months with a torn pec. Taylor leaped off the ring apron with a double-stomp onto Miro’s chest. Kip superkicked Cassidy at ringside. Miro made a comeback in the ring and took control with a barrage of blows in the corner. Miro took Taylor down with a thrust kick and then applied his camel clutch for the tapout win. Excalibur said now Taylor has to be Miro’s butler (a better term than “young boy”). He said the next month of his life is going to be miserable.

WINNER: Miro in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Taylor got in early offense, then Miro just destroyed him with a slight excuse being he was distracted at ringside by Kip superkicking Cassidy which was the turning point. This outcome was predictable, and now buckle up for a month of skits with this group.)

-Dasha interviewed Matt Hardy and Private Party backstage. She asked Private Party about signing Matt as their manager. Matt insisted on speaking first and said everything is great. Private Party then backed up what Matt said. Marq Quen interrupted Isaiah and said he can’t do it. He was upset with him taking 30 percent of their money, and he said the third-party platforms was in the fine print. “You didn’t read it, and that’s your fault, that’s a tough lesson to learn,” Hardy said. He told them they’re so focused on money, and he’s going to make them multi-millionaires. Kassidy called Hardy a “money-grubbing carny.” Hardy took exception and said he’s the only person who cares about them. He said he learned the hard way on Sept. 5, 2020 at All Out. “Nobody cares!” he told them. He yelled that they need to do exactly what he tells them to do.

-Chris Jericho led Inner Circle onto the stage. MJF, Wardlow, Jake Hager, Ortiz, Santana, and Sammy Guevara entered the ring as a mixed of masked and unmasked wrestlers at ringside sang the lyrics to Jericho’s song. [c]

-Back live, they showed the big screen saying “New Year’s Smash.” Jericho said 2020 was big for them, but 2021 will be even bigger. He asked who wanted to start. Hager said, “Championships, yeah!” MJF spoke next and said he is going to continue to strengthen his bonds with everyone in the ring. He added, “Fat people ahve to go.” Ortiz talked about refining some cooking recipes. Jericho said this is the year that Jericho and MJF are going to win the AEW Tag Team Titles. Santana interrupted and told Jericho that he hand-picked them to be thee tag team in Inner Circle. Sammy said he knows what’s going on. “You’re a little tag team slut!” Sammy told Jericho. Everyone reacted with outrage. Sammy said, “The writing is on the wall.” Sammy asked about how they were teaming once as “Le Sex Gods,” and then he hung out with Snoop Dogg. MJF said Jericho is just trying to do his job.

Jericho tried to calm tempers. He said they’re all sexy hooligans and any one of them could team with any other and win the tag team titles. Jericho said Wardlow and Hager let off some steam and animosity last week, and they should do the same thing. He said next week they’ll have a three-way match to determine who will be the official tag team of Inner Circle – MJF & Jericho vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Guevara & Hager. Hager yelled, “Championships! Yeah!” Guevara said they’ll be known as “Sammy & Hager.” Jericho said that was clever. Sammy asked why. Jericho said, “Never mind.” They posed with middle fingers raised together mid-ring, although Santana & Ortiz were reluctant to participate.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fun segment that set up an interesting match-up next week. Sammy not getting the “Sammy Hagar” reference was tremendous. Santana & Ortiz logically objected to having their presumed territory infringed upon. MJF was his usual conniving self.)

-Backstage Alex Marvez interviewed Dark Order about their future. Evil Uno said they want to honor Brodie Lee’s honor by being better people. They pulled Hangman Page into the room and said he’ll be with them next week. John Silver said he loves him. Alex Reynolds asked when he’s going to let them know if he’ll be with their group. Silver suggested next week. Page said that sounds good to him. Page leaned against the wall as they all acted whacky and excited in celebration of their optimism. He gave off the vibe of someone who wouldn’t really fit in with their energy. [c]

-The announcers hyped Darby vs. Cage. Then a video package aired on the rivalry.

-Backstage Dasha interviewed Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and The Young Bucks. She said it appears the band is back together. Matt Jackson said, “Let’s do it. Hell yeah!” They discussed whether they’d come out together or separately. Callis said they should go out separately because the Bucks have their own cool music.

(3) KENNY OMEGA (w/Don Callis) & THE GOOD BROTHERS (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. VARSITY BLONDES (Brian Pilllman Jr. & Griff Garrison) & DANNY LIMELICH

Justin Robets did the usual list of accolades for Omega during his entrance. The women in ’80s leotards brought brooms onto the stage and danced. When Omega and Callis arrived, Callis took the mic and said this night is too important to leave in the hands of an amateur. He said the band is back together. He began: “Your world tag team champions and Kenny Omega’s two best friends in the world, ladies and gentleman, The Good Brothers!” They cut to Tony Khan, Dasha, and The Young Bucks backstage shaking their heads at being swerved like that. Callis said best friends are forever. (This explains why they hyped The Elite without specifying who all week.) Excalibur said The Young Bucks weren’t in on this. The Elite jumped their opponents at the bell. Eventually the babyfaces took over on Omega. Omega eventually made a comeback against Limelich and then tagged in Anderson.