1/13 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever Rise in first round ‘Dusty Classic’ tournament matches, Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart, more

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

JANUARY 13, 2021

ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a highlight package of last week’s ‘New Year’s Evil’ edition of NXT before segueing into hype for the ‘Dusty Classic’ Tag Team Tournament.

(1) SHOTZI BLACKHEART vs. CANDICE LERAE (w/Indi Hartwell)

After fronting up to each other, both wrestlers went back and forth with Blackheart gaining the early momentum with a series of strikes. Blackheart avoided offensive attempts by LeRae and hit the ropes to take LeRae down with a crossbody for a two-count. Blackheart applied a Juju Gatame and transitioned into an armbar, but LeRae managed to make it to the ropes for the break. LeRae went up top but was knocked down by Blackheart, clipping her head on the turnbuckle on the way down. Blackheart locked in a double underhook submission and LeRae countered into a pin attempt. The action spilled to the apron and Blackheart hit LeRae with a diving knee on to the floor. Hartwell got involved and kept Blackheart from reentering the ring, allowing LeRae to hit Blackheart with a baseball slide before diving over the top rope to take Blackheart out. [c]

Blackheart hit an enziguri and covered LeRae for a two-count. LeRae ended up in the ropes and Blackheart hit her with a cannonball senton for another two-count. The wrestlers ended up on the apron again and Blackheart dropped LeRae with a DDT. Hartwell checked on LeRae as Blackheart hit the ropes and dove onto both LeRae and Hartwell on the floor. Blackheart rolled LeRae back in the ring and covered her for a two-count. LeRae hit a basement kick and covered Blackheart for a two-count of her own. Blackheart blocked a lionsault attempt from LeRae and countered a GargaNo Escape attempt with a twisting facebuster. Blackheart hit a hanging DDT and went up top. Hartwell distracted Blackheart long enough to allow LeRae to join Blackheart on the top rope and hit her with a spinning neckbreaker for the win.

WINNER: Candice LeRae at 11:05

– Finn Balor was backstage, walking towards the ring entrance area.

– Pat McAfee’s Crew, minus McAfee were shown arriving at the Capitol Wrestling Center. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: A good opener which left the door open for more matches between these two. Hartwell does well as the pesky offsider outside the ring and I don’t think there is anyone that LeRae doesn’t mesh with in the ring.)