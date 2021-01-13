1/13 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on New Year’s Smash Night 2: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Championship, Pac vs. Eddie Kingston, Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti for the NWA Women’s Championship, Miro vs. Chuck Taylor, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JANUARY 13, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-A video package setting up the Kingston/Pac match proceeded the ring entrances of both men.

(1) PAC vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

The match started with Pac hitting a drop kick and an over-the-top rope dive. Back in the ring, Pac worked over Kingston in the corner and along the bottom rope. Kingston slapped the leg of Pac, while on his knee’s. Pac responded with a series of Knee strikes. After that exchange, Kingston was able to hit a move off the top, onto Pac. In response, Pac rolled out of the ring and Kingston used his allies to hit a suplex on the outside.

Once both were back inside the ropes, Pac won a slap fest and suplexed Kingston to regain some momentum. Pac then kicked Kingston’s chest three times as Kingston was in a kneeling position. Kingston was able to get a near fall soon after this exchange. Both men were then on the top rope in the corner, Pac superplexed Kingston from that position. Pac then delivered more kicks and boots to the face and chest of Kingston.

Kingston was able to counter on a kick attempt, and hit a suplex, but was unable to cover as he sold his arm injury. Pac took advantage of this and hit The Black Arrow for the pinfall.

Winner: Pac in 9:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A good psychological wrestling match. This was not the typical AEW opener which I like, it keeps the show fresh. I also liked to see Pac in a match that was not a high flying spot fest. It shows that he has depth in his character and in-ring style.)

-Pac put Kingston in the Brutalizer after the win. Lance Archer came out and ran off Kingston and his family. Then Archer and Pac had words in the ring, setting up a future issue between the two.

-The announce team then ran down the card for the remainder of the evening.

-Chuck Taylor came out for his match with Miro [c]

(2) MIRO vs. CHUCK TAYLOR

Chuck started the match by striking Miro and getting him outside the ring. Outside, Taylor threw Miro into the stage and wall, he then did a dive over the top rope onto Miro. Taylor continued to strike Miro, until he was thrown into the corner of the ring and dove onto. Kip attacked Orange Cassidy and that distracted Taylor. Miro then caught him in a counter and hit a Samoan Drop. Miro then hit several moves on Taylor, establishing his control of the match. Miro then locked in his submission move for the submission victory.

Winner: Miro in 4:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Again a change in AEW booking, this match was about half the length I thought it would be. This makes Miro appear to be a bigger priority than we have been lead to believe with booking at this point. Hopefully his interactions with Chuck will help his character the next few weeks.)

-Private Party was backstage with their manager Matt Hardy. They were asked about their manager, Hardy jumped in and talked for them. Both members of private party were made that they have to give Matt 30%. They called Matt a “money grabbing carney.” Hardy ended the interview by yelling at everyone.

-Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle emerged and walked to the ring. [c]

-Jericho proclaimed that the year is going to be great. Hager wants to be a champion. MJF wants to strengthen his bonds and get rid of fat people. Santana wants to get his Grandma’s recipe down. Jericho proclaimed that he and MJF would be Tag-Team champions. Santana interrupted and said that he and Ortiz were Brough in to be the tag team. Sammy then said that Jericho was a tag-team slut. MJF jumped in, he and Sammy got into it. Jericho said any two of the could be Tag-Team Champions. Jericho suggested a Three-way match to determine who will be the official tag team of the Inner Circle. That match will happen next week.

-The Dark Order was backstage. Evil Uno spoke for The Dark Order. He proclaimed that Adam Page would be teaming with the Dark Order. John Silver and Reynolds asked Page if he was gonna join the group. Page said he would announce after the match next week. [c]

-A video package about the upcoming TNT title match is shown.

-The Elite and Don Callis are backstage. They are all excited. Kenny wanted to do the entrance as a team, Callis said they should be separate. They came out separate. Before the match started Don Callis announced The Good Brothers. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows in place of The Young Bucks.

(3) KENNY OMEGA & THE GOOD BROTHERS vs. THE VARSITY BLONDES & DANNY LIMELIGHT

The Varsity Blondes were assaulted before the match started. Kenny and Limelight were the first legal men. Then all six men were part of the match. Omega was still legal and Pillman jr. entered, then Griff Garrison. The Blondes focused on Omega and kept him in their corner as Limelight tagged in. Omega then tagged in Anderson who ran through Limelight. [c]

When the show returned Omega was in the ring and taking it too Limelight. Limelight was able to counter Omega briefly. Omega tagged in Anderson and almost got pinned after a tandem move by Pillman and Garrison. Anderson was able to get a near fall of his own on Garrison. He and Gallows then hit The Magic Killer on Limelight for the pinfall.

Winner: Omega and the Good Brothers in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A match that went exactly how it should have. Good exposure for Gallows and Anderson in case a casual viewer is unaware of them.)

-Jon Moxley emerged after the match. He entered the ring and attacked Omega. The three men then teamed up and attacked Moxley. Rey Fenix and Pentagon came out to help Moxley. The two were able to get Omega and Moxley as the lone men in the ring. Then the locker room ran out to break them up. The young Bucks then came out to chill out Mox. They were super kicked by The Lucha Brothers. Kenny and Callis left the arena while everyone else battled in the ring. [c]