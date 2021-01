SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWInsider is reporting that WWE’s Fastlane PPV will be making it’s return.

The report indicates that the event will return to WWE’s schedule on Sunday March 21st and will emanate from the WWE ThunderDome in Tampa.

PWInsider also reported this week that WWE Elimination Chamber would move up a week to Sunday February 21st.

