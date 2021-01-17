A virtual Hall of Fame in the works this year for WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is planning on a virtual Hall Of Fame event this year.

In a report on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE’s current plan for the Hall of Fame this year is for it to run virtually and without fans. Meltzer also said that plans weren’t confirmed and could change.

Yesterday, WWE announced that this year’s WrestleMania would be moving to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. They also announced the WrestleMania locations for 2022 and 2023.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces the next three WrestleMania locations, official change made for this year’s event