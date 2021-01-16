WWE announces the next three WrestleMania locations, official change made for this year’s event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a video on their social media accounts, WWE announced the locations of the next three WrestleMania events. The special announcement featured Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Paul Heyman, and John Cena.

This year’s event, originally scheduled to take place is Los Angeles, is now moving to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Tampa was set to host WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the WWE out of that venue and into the WWE Performance Center.

WrestleMania 38 in 2022 will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the location of WrestleMania 32. WrestleMania 39 in 2023 will finally get its moment inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

