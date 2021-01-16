FREE PODCAST 1/16 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (1-21-2016) Sean “X-Pac” Waltman talks Reigns push, wrestlers on social media, Presidential election, Making a Murderer (172 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (1-21-2016). On this episode, Wade Keller interviews Sean “X-Pac” Waltman for over two-and-a-half hours. They cover what Waltman is up to these days, whether he will wrestle for WWE again, and his long term goals. Then they discuss Roman Reigns, the potential WrestleMania 32 line-ups, wrestlers use of social media and whether saying “kayfabe is dead” makes any sense, and much more. They take phone calls throughout the show on a wide range of topics. The last 45 minutes or so get Sean’s views on the current U.S. Presidential election and reaction to the “Making a Murderer” documentary and the fallout from it.

