Tonight, during Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV, the company announced their next PPV event. That event will be Rebellion and it will air live on Saturday April 24th.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV on Saturday April 24th with #Rebellion! pic.twitter.com/ZljpfOQTcc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021

