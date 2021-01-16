Alex Shelley addresses Hard to Kill main event situation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling announced on Friday afternoon that Alex Shelley would not be participating in the Hard to Kill main event alongside Rich Swann and Chris Sabin against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Impact World Tag Team Champions, the Good Brothers.

On Saturday, Shelley addressed the situation via a video on social media.

Hard to Kill airs on PPV on Saturday January 16th. In addition to the main event, the card features Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards in a Barbed Wire Massacre, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Impact Knockouts Championship, and more.

