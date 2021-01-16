Former WWE star appears at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ace Austin walked to the ring at Hard to Kill hoping to take part in the X-Division Championship match. He got a match, but his opponent was Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE.

Austin walked to the ring with his Super X Cup and requested to be inserted into the triple threat match for the X-Division title. Scott D’Amore walked out and told Austin that he could have a match, but that it would not be for the championship. Instead, D’Amore introduced Cardona as Austin’s opponent.

Cardona won the match via disqualification after Madman Fulton got involved on Austin’s behalf.

