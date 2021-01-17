FREE PODCAST 1/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Maitland talking Impact Hard to Kill, Bullet Club, cards subject to change, Mesut Ozil, more (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s show does a light preview of Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV, but really focuses on some of the issues within the storylines, the Bullet Club-adjace Omega and Good Brothers vs. the legit OG BC in New Japan, Alex Shelley’s inability to appear and Moose’s options as the replacement, different cards cancelled over the years Rich and Chris were interested in, Mesut Ozil, and of course Yoshi Hashi.

