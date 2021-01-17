FREE PODCAST 1/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (1-19-16) Keller & Powell talk Raw, Rumble, WM32 speculation with live callers, emails (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (1-19-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell for their weekly live discussion with callers and emails. This week they focus on last night’s Raw, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 32 scenarios and speculation, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss stories not covered on the preceding PWTorch Livecast Tuesday including some TNA and NXT conversation and emails on the Raw and the Rumble and WrestleMania 32.

