VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Everything with Rich Fann and host Wade Keller: Charlotte lashes out at criticism, Drew announces COVID, Billie, WM announcements, Bayley’s interview with Austin, Impact Hard to Kill with Omega, Go Shiozaki vs. Kazuyuki Fujita (69 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this, the third-ever episode of the new VIP-exclusive weekly series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Impact Wrestling “Hard to Kill” thoughts including whether Kenny Omega is hurting Rich Swann’s status, the involvement of Moose, the Impact Women’s Title match, and more.

Charlotte lashes out at a writer and has a point, but goes too far. (REFERENCE LINK: https://www.dailymotion.com/ video/x7szys9)

video/x7szys9) The surprising fun of Billie Kaye’s character, and comparison to Indi Hartwell on NXT.

Drew McIntyre’s COVID announcement and how it’s setting a good example, and how that compares to Chris Jericho, and where both WWE and AEW could still better rise to the occasion.

Thoughts on Smackdown’s latest chapter in the Roman Reigns/Jey Uso saga, and various Rumble and WM scenarios involving Drew and Jey, plus does Daniel Bryan still seem like a WM main event option.

WWE announces the next three WrestleMania locations.

Top thoughts on Bayley’s interview with Steve Austin on WWE Network, and initial reaction to her new “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show format.

They close with their “Off the Beaten Path” segment with reaction to NOAH’s Go Shiozaki vs. Kazuyuki Fujita from March of last year. (REFERENCE LINK: https://www.dailymotion.com/ video/x7szys9)

Email the show with response to this episode or questions for a future episode: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

