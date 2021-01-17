VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Greatest Wrestler Ever conversation with Case Lowe – Morton, Roderick, Gordy, Bret & Owen, and many more discussed (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined once again by Case Lowe for some detailed discussion on our Greatest Wrestler Ever progress. The focus is mainly Stateside in this edition as the guys analyze the candidacies of two of the great wrestlers of the ’80s in Ricky Morton and Terry Gordy, the brilliance of Bret and Owen Hart, and a passionate advocacy of Roderick Strong and why he may have a better case than you might think on the surface. Get your pen and paper or Word Doc out because this is a show filled to the brim with match recommendations, and you’ll have plenty to watch to keep you occupied if you’re currently in lockdown mode. Check it out!

