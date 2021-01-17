News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Javier Machado joins Greg to review Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV, plus Daniel Bryan as Rumble winner, Impact/AEW cross-over, Sting, more (98 min)

January 17, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Javier Machado for a full breakdown of the Impact Hard to Kill PPV. They also take calls and emails on the potential of a Daniel Bryan Rumble win, Dominic Mysterio in NXT, when Miz cashes in, and more.

