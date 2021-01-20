NXT announces new additions to the women’s division

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT has added more talent to their already deep women’s division with the announcement of three new additions that will take part in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Zoey Stark (formerly Lacey Ryan), Gigi Dolin (formerly Priscilla Kelly), and Cora Jade (formerly Elayna Black) have all signed NXT contracts.

Dolin & Jade will team together against Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell in the first round of the tournament. Stark will team with Marina Shafir and take on Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart.

Dolin has appeared in the WWE prior to this signing as Priscilla Kelly in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She’s also made appearances for AEW.

