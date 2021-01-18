Adam Cole calls NXT a main roster WWE brand (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole answered definitively when discussing NXT’s place in WWE.

In a response to a fan on Twitter, Cole stated that there was “no debate” and that NXT is a main roster brand for WWE.

Cole debuted for NXT in 2017. He won the NXT Championship in 2019 and held the title for a record breaking 403 days before losing it to Keith Lee at the Great American Bash in 2020.

Heydorn’s Analysis: I full understand Cole’s passion on this subject. He’s a staple act for the NXT brand and one that was responsible for its continued rise and position on the USA network. That said, more eyes see Raw and Smackdown in a given week. From that perspective, NXT is leaps and bounds behind those counterparts. Can they get there? Yes, but it takes time and won’t happen if top talent on that brand gets moved “up” on a regular basis. Because of that fact, NXT does still serve as a feeder product for WWE’s other brands. Cole has value for the main roster brands. He’s a star and one that can move past the issues other NXT call-ups have had throughout the years. Regardless of his opinion here, I want to see what a run on Raw would look like for him.

