NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform to become exclusive home for WWE Network

NBC’s Peacock platform will soon become the exclusive home for the WWE Network.

Per a Monday morning report in Variety, NBCU and WWE have agreed to a multi-year deal that will give Peacock exclusive streaming rights to the WWE Network for American viewers. Peacock will launch the WWE Network on March 18th 2021.

Though the financial details of the agreement have not been released, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan said, “We feel great about the financials. Otherwise we wouldn’t have done the deal. To have WrestleMania in particular — which is our Super Bowl — available [for no extra cost] on Peacock is quite different from other models you’re seeing.”

Current U.S. subscribers to the WWE Network will be migrated over to Peacock Premium and pay 50% less for full access to the WWE Network and the content that comes with Peacock Premium at $4.99. That price point includes commercials. Peacock Premium Plus, the commercial free version of Peacock, will include WWE Network as well. The cost for that service is $9.99.

WWE Network will still offer live PPV events at no additional cost within this model, including WrestleMania and Summerslam. The first event to live in the new world of WWE Network is WWE Fastlane on March 21st.

