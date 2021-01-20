WWE to allow fans at WrestleMania 37 (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will allow fans to attend both nights of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In an interview with TMZ and reported by Wrestling Inc, Stephanie McMahon confirmed the news and said, “I’m thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance. You know, that’s the current plan. Of course ticket information is not available yet because we’re still trying to figure out all the different machinations.”

McMahon discussed that they would work with local health officials on logistics to ensure safety pertaining to COVID-19. McMahon said, “Health & safety is first and foremost, of course. You know, for our fans, for our performers, for the employees, for the staff working the building.”

McMahon referenced the NFL hosting the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium prior to WrestleMania in April. She said that they’d be able to take what they’ve learned and apply those best practices to their event.

WWE has kept up their programming of Raw and Smackdown during the pandemic, but without fans in attendance. Currently, they produce those shows inside of the WWE ThunderDome. NXT has welcomed a very small group of fans into the Capital Wrestling Center for NXT television.

WrestleMania 37 will air on the WWE Network on Saturday April 11th and Sunday April 12th.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Interesting news, but also the call everyone was expecting WWE to make. NFL stadiums across the country welcomed fans throughout the season and it felt inevitable that WWE was primed to do the same thing for their biggest event of the year.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces the next three WrestleMania locations, official change made for this year’s event