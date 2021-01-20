FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds including Pac vs. Kingston and Rosa vs. Baker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(1) STING & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: During a TNT title match between Darby Allin and Brian Cage, Team Taz attempted to interfere and cost Darby the win. Sting came to the ring and fought Team Taz off while Darby scored the win. Allin and Sting stared at Team Taz from the ring as they retreated to the back.

Highs & Lows: What’s most important about Sting’s involvement in this match was that he didn’t help Darby get the victory. Sting simply prevented the heels from costing Darby the match. Sting’s allegiance to Darby continues to elevate Darby as a main-eventer. Team Taz has also played their parts perfectly throughout this feud. They remain cowardly, unlikeable heels.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: A tag match between these two factions is imminent. Sting should get the victory in his return match and then go on to put a heel over later.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) PAC vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

New Developments: After defeating Eddie Kingston in a back-and-forth match, Pac continued the attack after the bell. Both Kingston’s family and the Lucha Brothers ran into the ring. Before a brawl could ensue, Lance Archer ran into the ring and chased the Kingston Family to the back. Archer and Pac exchanged words in the ring before Archer returned to the back. Archer told Pac that they needed to “get on the same page.”

Highs & Lows: This could be the end of the feud between Pac and Kingston, which seems odd. Pac and Kingston had a good match, but the booking between the two feels like it was done weekly, rather than planned out ahead of time. AEW needs to apply a long-term booking philosophy to all it’s feuds, not just it’s top feuds.

Length of Feud: November 19th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: While this seems like a strange place to end the feud, AEW should transition to a Pac vs. Archer feud. Kingston should get a win elsewhere and establish himself as a vicious heel against a white-meat babyface.

(2) BRITT BAKER vs. THUNDER ROSA

New Developments: None

Highs & Lows: Baker is a fantastic heel. She embraces it more each time we see her and seems more comfortable in that role than ever. Rosa, on the other hand, is a definite babyface. She has all the credentials of a legitimate badass and compliments Baker’s cowardly tendencies perfectly. It remains to be seen if Baker can hold her own against Rosa in the ring. Baker’s only weakness is her ability to have a standout match.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: What’s great about this feud is that it can go either way and both wrestlers will benefit. Rosa can overcome Baker and establish herself as a top babyface in AEW. Conversely, Baker can overcome Rosa with heel tactics, establishing herself as one of AEW’s tops heels. Ultimately, Rosa should beat Baker and go on to win the AEW Women’s Championship. Her legitimacy and likability would help to establish that title and put it on par with the men’s world title.

DEVELOPING OR TEMPORARY FEUDS…

(1) DUSTIN RHODES vs. THE DARK ORDER

(2) JURASSIC EXPRESS vs. FTR

(3) KENNY OMEGA vs. JON MOXLEY

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – Concluded

