VIP AUDIO 1/19 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Could Reigns win the Rumble and face Goldberg at WM? Is Jey Uso benefiting from Reigns story more than helping it? Is Page and Dark Order a good fit? Plus more on AEW (23 min)

January 20, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Could Roman Reigns win the Royal Rumble and face Goldberg at WM? Is Jey Uso benefiting from the Roman Reigns story more than helping it? Is Hangman Page and Dark Order a good fit? Plus more on AEW.

