VIP AUDIO 1/24 – WKH – The News: Drew responds to Undertaker’s criticism of today’s WWE product, Private Party vs. Good Brothers, AEW vs. NXT preview, Asuka vs. Bliss announced for Raw, reaction to Talking Smack (23 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including Drew McIntyre responds to Undertaker’s criticism of today’s WWE product, Private Party vs. Good Brothers scheduled for Impact’s next special event, AEW vs. NXT preview for Wednesday night, Asuka defending against Alexa Bliss announced for Raw, reaction to Talking Smack including whether Cesaro and Apollo Crews rose to the moment.

