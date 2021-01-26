Arn Anderson discusses battling COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Arn Anderson has revealed that he had COVID-19.

On the latest episode of the ARN podcast and via a report by Post Wrestling, Anderson shared his COVID-19 story. He said that he had received numerous negative tests, but then got very sick a couple weeks ago. At this time Anderson said that he was off from AEW. The time off included New Year’s Smash night one in which Cody Rhodes faced Matt Sydal. Anderson did not walk Rhodes to the ring for this match.

Anderson discussed fighting the virus and said that he dealt with severe hallucinations including seeing ice forming on his ceiling. In addition, Anderson talked about the protocols behind returning to work including taking a COVID-19 test ahead of entering his hotel room.

Anderson said that though he never officially tested positive for COVID-19, he had the COVID-19 antibodies and was sure his sickness could be attributed to the virus.

