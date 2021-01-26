Edge returns on Raw, enters Royal Rumble match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a surprise promo appearance, Edge returned to the WWE on Monday Night Raw and declared entry into the Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

In the promo, Edge spoke about his tricep injury and his mother’s words to him regarding his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. Edge said those words were, “just do it” and that he echoed them when deciding on the future of his career. He said that when he was forced to leave the business because of a neck injury, he relinquished his world championship. Edge said that he wanted back what he never lost and that he would win the Royal Rumble match and main event WrestleMania to do it.

The WWE Royal Rumble airs live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field on Sunday. Other matches include the women’s Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship, and more.

