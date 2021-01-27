Contract expiring soon for Impact Wrestling star

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A Fightful Select report indicates that Moose’s Impact Wrestling contract is set to expire in June.

Interest in Moose’s contract status grew due to his promo with Don Callis at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV event. In it, Callis referenced Moose signing a contract which led to speculation that he had indeed renewed his deal with the company. The report details that he hasn’t and that the two year deal he signed in 2019 would expire this summer.

Moose first signed with Impact Wrestling in 2016. Most recently, he teamed with Rich Swann and Chris Sabin in the main event of Hard to Kill and lost to Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

