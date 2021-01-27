FREE PODCAST 1/27 – WKPWP WWE Royal Rumble PPV Preview Special w/Sam Roberts & Keller: Predictions and analysis of various possible winners, full card discussion (122 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an special bonus episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast previewing Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble with Sam Roberts from the WWE Kickoff shows and the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast and Sirius XM radio. They discuss first at great length the men’s Royal Rumble match and the top tier possible winners, second-tier possibilities, and long-shots, with the pros and cons of various options as they relate to WrestleMania. Then they breakdown the women’s Rumble match and the three announced title matches including Goldberg challenging Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns.

