SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Royal Rumble kickoff show will get a title match tonight in the form of Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. PW Insider reported the news and it leaves the main Royal Rumble card at five matches.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This move is potentially intriguing in regards to the women’s Royal Rumble match itself. Had this match stayed on the main card and went on after the women’s rumble, WWE had an avenue to kick off Asuka’s WrestleMania feud by the women’s Royal Rumble winner getting involved in this and costing Flair and Asuka the titles. This move takes that opportunity off the table. On the flip side, Charlotte and Asuka losing the titles here ahead of the women’s rumble match could forecast what may go down between those two in the rumble match on the main card.

CATCH-UP: Number one and two entries announced for the men’s Royal Rumble match (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)